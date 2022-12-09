ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines Shoe House, a landmark along Route 30, approved for Pennsylvania Historical Marker

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 4 days ago
A landmark in York County will receive a state historical marker, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Thursday.

The Haines Shoe House, which sits along Route 30 in Hellam Township, is one of 36 subjects that recently received approval for the Pennsylvania Historical Marker, which features a blue sign with gold lettering, a news release states.

Here's the description provided of the Haines Shoe House:

"The Shoe House was built in 1948 along the iconic Lincoln Highway, the nation's first improved road for automobiles from New York City to San Francisco. The building is an exceptional example of programmatic architecture and was designed by York architect Frederick Rempp. The shoe-shaped structure was built by self-made millionaire Mahlon N. Haines, the 'Shoe Wizard,' to advertise his shoe business in York."

The iconic roadside attraction recently opened as an Air BnB. Guests can spend the night in the shoe that features three bedrooms named "Shoelace Space," "Instep Suite" and "Ankle Abode." It also offers two-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, kitchen/dinette combination and a recreation room.

In the past, the Shoe House had been open for tours and featured an ice cream shop. It previously was owned by Jeff Schmuck and his late wife, Melanie, who died in February 2019.

Ninety-one applications were submitted for the Pennsylvania Historical Markers, the news release states.

