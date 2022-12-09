Dallas, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Dallas.
The Amon Carter Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Life School Oak Cliff High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
Amon Carter Riverside High School
Life School Oak Cliff High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Amon Carter Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Life School Oak Cliff High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.
Amon Carter Riverside High School
Life School Oak Cliff High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0