San Bernardino, CA

San Bernardino, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Bernardino.

The Summit High School soccer team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.

Summit High School
Arroyo Valley High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Summit High School soccer team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on December 09, 2022, 17:45:00.

Summit High School
Arroyo Valley High School
December 09, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Moreno Valley, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Canyon Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Moreno Valley on December 13, 2022, 15:15:00.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Whittier, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The El Dorado High School - Placentia soccer team will have a game with California High School - Whittier on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
WHITTIER, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Montclair, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Montclair High School soccer team will have a game with Garey High School on December 13, 2022, 15:30:00.
MONTCLAIR, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Placentia, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Orange Lutheran High School soccer team will have a game with El Dorado High School - Placentia on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
PLACENTIA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Rowland Heights, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The La Serna High School soccer team will have a game with Rowland High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Ridgecrest, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Barstow High School soccer team will have a game with Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest on December 12, 2022, 16:30:00.
RIDGECREST, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Lakewood, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The John F. Kennedy High School soccer team will have a game with Artesia High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
LAKEWOOD, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Pasadena, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Alverno High School soccer team will have a game with Westridge School on December 13, 2022, 15:15:00.
PASADENA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Field steps down as SB city manager

San Bernardino City Manager Rob Field has announced his resignation. Field announced his decision during a closed session before Wednesday’s city council meeting, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Six council members – Councilman Ben Reynoso was absent – accepted Field’s resignation, which came after the third of three closed meetings...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future

That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino will pay $8 million to level Carousel Mall

San Bernardino has agreed to pay $8 million to demolish the Carousel Mall. In a 5-1 vote, the city council at its Wednesday meeting approved an agreement with Cerritos-based Resource Environmental to level the former shopping center, Councilman Theodore Sanchez said. Councilwoman Kim Calvin cast the dissenting vote. Councilman Ben...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
menifee247.com

Liberty High School student dies, four injured in crash

Story has been updated with additional information. Authorities said Monday that the victims in a solo vehicle crash Sunday night in Menifee are students at Liberty High School. One student died in the collision and four others were injured. Liberty High principal Erika Tejeda made the announcement in a Facebook...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
