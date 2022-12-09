Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Colorado Cop Sued After Derailing Lives With Baseless DUI Arrests
Driving drunk ends lives and ruins families, so the penalties when drivers are caught behind the wheel intoxicated are, understandably, extremely harsh. The lead DUI enforcement officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, resigned after eight DUI arrests without convictions in a single year. Fort Collins Police Services began investigating officer Jason...
FBI, Mexico police arrest man suspected of Aurora quadruple homicide
A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in north central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders, according to a news release. Authorities caught up with Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, in Aguascalientes. The team searching...
Aurora quadruple murder suspect arrested in Mexico Saturday, police say
A suspect wanted in connection with the murders of four people in Aurora in late October has been arrested in Mexico, according to the Aurora Police Department.
International Business Times
3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday
The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
17-year-old charged as adult for attempted murder of police officer
A 17-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder of a peace officer during an incident that involved a stolen vehicle.
1310kfka.com
Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings
Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
Family members push for accountability after truck driver is charged with killing 5
WELD COUNTY, Colo — For nearly six months, the family members of five people who were killed by a truck wondered if the driver would ever be charged with a crime. Now, they say their prayers are being answered after the 26-year-old man was charged with six felonies in connection with the crash.
Westword
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
1 hospitalized in Montclair neighborhood shooting, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Denver's Montclair neighborhood broke out Saturday night.
Man shoots bowler who bumped into him, receives 23 years
A 29-year-old was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting at a bowling alley that seriously injured one person.
1310kfka.com
Windsor Police hunt for serial burglar
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar. Police said 29-year-old Darrin Bastien is accused in a series of smash-and-grab thefts at commercial businesses in the Windsor area. Police said he used stolen trucks to smash through the front entrances of some businesses. In others commercial and recreational trailers were stolen. Bastien is considered violent and dangerous, and if you see him, call police or 911.
1310kfka.com
Man accused of upskirting at FlatIron Crossing
A man is being accused of upskirting at the FlatIron Crossing mall. Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy late last month. Police said he took video up a woman’s dress while she was shopping. He’s now behind bars at the Broomfield Detention Center. Broomfield Police believe there are additional victims and are asking them to come forward.
Daily Beast
Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos
Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
Wellington woman arrested on suspicion of dealing Fentanyl
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Friday arrested a Wellington woman on suspicion of felony drug distribution, according to a news release. Early Friday, officials searched the home of Amber Lyn Kendrick, 38, of Wellington. The search turned up "distribution amounts" of suspect fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the release. Kendrick was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of: ...
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in Aurora
One person is dead, two people have been hospitalized and a fourth fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left an Aurora intersection closed for several hours Saturday night.
Arrest made after 3 people found shot to death in Aurora home
The Aurora Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a home Saturday night.
2 boys accused of starting deadly fire to face charges in juvenile court
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, will face charges in juvenile court after allegedly starting a fire that killed two people and destroyed an apartment building.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
