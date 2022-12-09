ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Jalopnik

Colorado Cop Sued After Derailing Lives With Baseless DUI Arrests

Driving drunk ends lives and ruins families, so the penalties when drivers are caught behind the wheel intoxicated are, understandably, extremely harsh. The lead DUI enforcement officer in Fort Collins, Colorado, resigned after eight DUI arrests without convictions in a single year. Fort Collins Police Services began investigating officer Jason...
FORT COLLINS, CO
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday

The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor Police hunt for serial burglar

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar. Police said 29-year-old Darrin Bastien is accused in a series of smash-and-grab thefts at commercial businesses in the Windsor area. Police said he used stolen trucks to smash through the front entrances of some businesses. In others commercial and recreational trailers were stolen. Bastien is considered violent and dangerous, and if you see him, call police or 911.
1310kfka.com

Man accused of upskirting at FlatIron Crossing

A man is being accused of upskirting at the FlatIron Crossing mall. Jacob Padilla-Lesperance, 30, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy late last month. Police said he took video up a woman’s dress while she was shopping. He’s now behind bars at the Broomfield Detention Center. Broomfield Police believe there are additional victims and are asking them to come forward.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Daily Beast

Rogue Cop Gave Out DUIs Like Candy—and Sent Lives Into Chaos

Harris Elias and his 15-year-old son were driving home from dinner at a local Fort Collins, Colorado, taco spot when they got pulled over. Elias, a 51-year-old single father of three, told The Daily Beast that he immediately “put his defenses up” as he noticed Officer Jason Haferman walking up to his driver-side window on Dec. 3, 2021.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Wellington woman arrested on suspicion of dealing Fentanyl

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Friday arrested a Wellington woman on suspicion of felony drug distribution, according to a news release. Early Friday, officials searched the home of Amber Lyn Kendrick, 38, of Wellington. The search turned up "distribution amounts" of suspect fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the release. Kendrick was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of: ...
WELLINGTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged with drug trafficking

A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
GREELEY, CO

