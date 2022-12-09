Read full article on original website
‘It’s just awful’: Displaced St. Johns County mother among many Florida residents feeling the pain of property insurance
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The property insurance debate at the Capitol of Florida is affecting a vast amount of people in the state. Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee Monday to address the ongoing property insurance crisis during a special session. News4JAX spoke to St. Johns County homeowners who said...
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!. The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County. The...
San Marco business owners and customers are on edge after a violent stabbing
SAN MARCO, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in San Marco. It happened Sunday night when someone entered the business and stabbed an employee. The wife of the employee told News4JAX her husband is a hero. When the...
Pack your patience: The worst days for Christmas travel in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 6.3 million Floridians are expected to hit the road this holiday season. Drivers could see travel times increase by 25 percent around major cities. The most congested day before Christmas will be next Friday, Dec. 23. The single busiest travel day of the season —...
Advocacy group says mutilated sea turtle was found in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after a sea turtle was found mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend. The turtle was found Saturday morning and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said the stranded turtle was mutilated between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 4th Street.
MAD DADS partnership with Florida Youth Maritime Training helps students dive into careers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students in Saturday morning merchant seaman class in Jacksonville weren’t taking notes on typical classroom topics: They were learning how to abandon ship -- and live to tell the tale. The anti-crime group MAD DADS is teaming up with Florida Youth Maritime Training to help...
Questions to ask before buying that last-minute toy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christmas is just 15 days away and the hunt for that special toy for that special boy or girl is on. But the rush to land the perfect holiday gift can sometimes present a danger to children. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020,...
Friends, family of Arlington triple-murder victims still looking for answers 5 years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends gathered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of a couple and their baby, murdered nearly five years ago. All three were found in a burned-down home in Arlington in 2017. MAD DADS is hosting the event and the group...
Putnam County woman arrested after video shows her hitting man with a disability multiple times
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was arrested earlier this month after surveillance video footage showed her hitting a man with a disability, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and...
Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage
TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
Down 41 cents in 4 weeks: Florida gas prices drop — again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon, according to AAA. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That’s 11...
Mayor: City’s neighborhoods department director dies after ‘courageous battle with cancer’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bryan Mosier, the director of the city of Jacksonville’s Neighborhoods Department, has died after what Mayor Lenny Curry called a “courageous battle with cancer.”. Curry posted Saturday on Twitter, offering his condolences to Mosier’s family. “Bryan was a dedicated public servant, and a...
The Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be a part of the Shipyards project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that the Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be the new luxury hotel at the old shipyards site. City council members got an update Monday on the project and others surrounding it. Trucks are currently clearing the land where the Kids Kampus Playground once...
Former officer says powerful political player found dead in apparent suicide had unprecedented JSO access
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has been asking questions as to why a prominent local political donor had badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters and multiple other locations for five years. JSO confirmed last week that Kent Stermon, who visited JSO buildings hundreds of times in...
Prominent Jacksonville pastor dies at 67 after fight with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent minister in Jacksonville has died after a fight with cancer. Garry Wiggins was the pastor of Evangel Temple on the city’s westside. He served there for more than four decades. He was 67 years old. Wiggins was known as a fiery and passionate...
Hit-and-run case turns into cold case after FHP exhausts all leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been over a year since a man was struck by a car and killed on his way home from work, and The Florida Highway Patrol told the family that it no longer has any new leads in the case -- meaning the case has gone cold.
Dozens mourn at vigil for 17-year-old girl found dead inside submerged car in Nassau County pond
Many family and friends gathered for a vigil Sunday evening to mourn the loss of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead Friday inside a submerged car in a Nassau County retention pond. According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a silver Ford Mustang crashed through an area of signage...
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
