Florida State

Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Pack your patience: The worst days for Christmas travel in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 6.3 million Floridians are expected to hit the road this holiday season. Drivers could see travel times increase by 25 percent around major cities. The most congested day before Christmas will be next Friday, Dec. 23. The single busiest travel day of the season —...
Advocacy group says mutilated sea turtle was found in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after a sea turtle was found mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend. The turtle was found Saturday morning and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said the stranded turtle was mutilated between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 4th Street.
Questions to ask before buying that last-minute toy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christmas is just 15 days away and the hunt for that special toy for that special boy or girl is on. But the rush to land the perfect holiday gift can sometimes present a danger to children. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020,...
Tax breaks teed up for hurricane damage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need

ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
Down 41 cents in 4 weeks: Florida gas prices drop — again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon, according to AAA. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That’s 11...
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
