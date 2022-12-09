Residents in some parts of northern Colorado could be waking up Tuesday to blizzard-like conditions or at the very least some snow depending on where you live. The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for the Eastern Plains and the eastern half of Weld County. But this storm is a strange one with forecasters saying there will be vast differences between the eastern and western parts of Weld County. Eastern Weld County can expect between 4 and 10 inches while Greeley could see anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snow depending on how far west the storm moves. Winds of up to 45 miles per hour are also possible. Snow is expected to taper off near I-25 by midday though blowing and drifting snow could create issues on the roadways.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO