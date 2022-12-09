Read full article on original website
Search warrant issued in South Wichita
Warrant served near Derby is part of ‘months-long’ probe into fraud, theft, other crimes
The search warrant is related to stolen property tied to “an extensive investigation” involving crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma, Wichita police said.
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying man suspected of aggravated battery
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of aggravated battery. Crime Stoppers says officers responded just after midnight Sunday to the 800 block of E. 2nd St. for a large disturbance outside a bar. “During the disturbance, the pictured individual is reported […]
Wichita police track financial crime ring to Derby area, recover stolen property
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property connected to a months-long investigation into financial crimes in the Kansas/Oklahoma area. The investigation is involving financial crimes including theft, fraud and more. Early Monday morning, police executed a search warrant on a property...
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
Truck Damaged With BB Gun
A truck was found damaged with a bb gun on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say someone shot a truck several times with a bb gun damaging the driver’s side doors and back window. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge...
Erratic driver attempts to run after crashing pickup into wall along Kan. interstate
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An erratic driver attempted to run from the scene after she crashed her pickup truck into a wall along a Kansas interstate over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, dispatch received a call about a 2005 Chevy pickup driving erratically on I-35.
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student
GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
Continuing coverage: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect in a 1980 cold case homicide was arrested. Mary Robin Walter, a 23-year-old wife and mother, was killed on Jan. 24, 1980, just west of Great Bend in her mobile home. Despite having gathered a substantial amount of information […]
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
