Hopkinsville, KY

KWCH.com

Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”. Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT...
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police track financial crime ring to Derby area, recover stolen property

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property connected to a months-long investigation into financial crimes in the Kansas/Oklahoma area. The investigation is involving financial crimes including theft, fraud and more. Early Monday morning, police executed a search warrant on a property...
WICHITA, KS
q95fm.net

Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made

Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WHITE PLAINS, KY
wkdzradio.com

Truck Damaged With BB Gun

A truck was found damaged with a bb gun on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say someone shot a truck several times with a bb gun damaging the driver’s side doors and back window. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge...
wpsdlocal6.com

Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges

HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
Great Bend Post

Kansas man charged in 1980 killing of nursing student

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged in the 1980 shooting death of a 23-year-old neighbor after investigators who reexamined her death turned up new evidence, authorities said. Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers arrested 68-year-old Steven Hanks, of Burden, on Thursday on a charge of...
GREAT BEND, KS
wkdzradio.com

Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation

A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Edy Zoo

Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
WICHITA, KS

