Kanye West is — sadly and predictably — at it again. Like Godzilla ripping relentlessly through the city, he’s on yet another social media rampage. In a Thursday afternoon interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he freely and openly sang Hitler’s praises, attacked Jews, denied the Holocaust, and generally made a horrifically-appalling spectacle of himself. But he wasn’t done for the day; Thursday evening he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, garnering a swift and well-deserved suspension. As of December 1st, nearly 20 companies have cut ties with the rapper, including Gap, Balenciaga (who is currently embroiled in controversy itself) and more; not even Parler wants to be associated with him, and that’s saying something.

10 DAYS AGO