xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago
What did he do that made him worthy of an honorary doctorate in the first place? Maybe these shouldn't be handed out to anyone and everyone, just because they're famous. Makes the title lose its value.
Frank Lopez
3d ago
You say to Ye keep up the good work. Soon he will have nothing and may have a mental breakdown and commit suicide. The man needs help not encourage to self destruct.
All Falls Down
3d ago
Kanye West is just another example that proves anyone & everyone who embraces Donald Chump & his MAGA cult has to be 🦇 💩 craz-Ye 🤪
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'
The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
Elon Musk says he 'personally wanted to punch Kanye' West after the rapper posted a swastika on Twitter
The billionaire said on Twitter Spaces that West's actions were "inciting me to violence," and that he made the decision to suspend his account.
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low
There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially finalise their divorce
Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have finalised their divorce.The couple split at the beginning of 2021, ending their eight-year marriage.West, now known as Ye, will pay $200,000 (£167,000) in child support to the reality TV star.Though the two were declared legally single at Kardashian’s request in March, issues of property and custody remained.Ye and Kardashian will have “equal access” to their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Everyone is cutting ties with Kanye West. For church leaders, it’s not that simple
On a quiet October afternoon, Kanye West slunk into a choir rehearsal at Iglesia de Jesucristo, Monte de Santidad, a church in Northridge. Clutching a microphone tightly to his face, he softly sung the words to the Christ for the Nations’ song “When I Think About the Lord,” riffing on harmonies before breaking out in hallelujahs as the song reached its chorus.
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued For $110K After Allegedly Stiffing Yeezy Photographer
Kanye West‘s list of problems continue to grow as the Chicago rapper and producer has now been sued for $110,000 over an unpaid photography bill. Katelyn Mooney, a Brooklyn-based creative director, has filed a lawsuit against Ye’s Yeezy Inc. after he failed to pay her for a last-minute photo shoot back in September.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
Alex Jones Goes to War With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Over ‘Homoerotic’ Hitler Fascination
Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has gone to war against white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. The boiling over of tensions follows Jones hosting the duo on his show last week, where the now-infamous rapper proclaimed his “love” for Hitler. On Tuesday morning, however, Jones attempted to...
Kanye West Will No Longer Acquire Right-Wing Social Media Firm Parler
Increasingly volatile rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is no longer going to acquire right-wing social network Parler. Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, confirmed the breakup of the acquisition deal in the wake of West’s appearance on InfoWars, which featured more spasms of unfiltered antisemitism. The transaction had been slated to close before the end of 2022. In a social media post, Parlement said it had “mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.” Parler gained notoriety during the last weeks of the...
Kanye West’s albums are rising in the charts even though thousands want his music removed
Kanye West may be one of the biggest pariahs in the world right now but he’s still enjoying success. Ye, who has been banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration, is seeing his albums rise in the US charts. The rapper’s third studio release ‘Graduation’ has climbed up the Apple Music Top 100 to number 49, while two of his other records ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ have now re-entered the Billboard 200. The boost in listeners comes amid growing demands to see him axed from top streaming platforms.Sign up...
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild
It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
SheKnows
Gen Z Has Thoughts About Kanye West, Antisemitism & Cancel Culture
Kanye West is — sadly and predictably — at it again. Like Godzilla ripping relentlessly through the city, he’s on yet another social media rampage. In a Thursday afternoon interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he freely and openly sang Hitler’s praises, attacked Jews, denied the Holocaust, and generally made a horrifically-appalling spectacle of himself. But he wasn’t done for the day; Thursday evening he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, garnering a swift and well-deserved suspension. As of December 1st, nearly 20 companies have cut ties with the rapper, including Gap, Balenciaga (who is currently embroiled in controversy itself) and more; not even Parler wants to be associated with him, and that’s saying something.
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Elite Daily
Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West
The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
