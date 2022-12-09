Pensacola, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola.
The Crestview High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
Crestview High School
West Florida High School - Tech
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Pensacola High School soccer team will have a game with Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Pensacola High School
Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The West Florida High School - Tech soccer team will have a game with Pensacola Catholic HS on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
West Florida High School - Tech
Pensacola Catholic HS
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0