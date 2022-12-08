Read full article on original website
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
IGN
Pinball FX - Official The Addams Family Table Trailer
Here's your look at the Williams Pinball: The Addams Family table, coming to Pinball FX on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Epic Game Store in February 2023. The table will also be available as a free download for Pinball Pass subscribers.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
tryhardguides.com
Hogwarts Legacy delayed on Xbox One and PS4, Nintendo Switch launch announced
Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world RPG from developer Avalanche Software, has just been delayed for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users. The original release date for those consoles was February 10, 2023, which would have coincided with next-gen consoles and PC. Today, the new launch date for Xbox One and...
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
tryhardguides.com
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC ‘Bardock – Alone Against Fate’ is scheduled for January 13th release
The upcoming downloadable content for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Season 2 Pass, titled “Bardock- Alone Against Fate“, will center on the narrative of Goku’s father, Bardock. In this new downloadable content, players will learn the heroic tale of Bardock and how he battled against Lord Frieza all by himself to save Planet Vegeta, the Saiyan homeland, from the evil that he wrought.
tryhardguides.com
Dwarf Fortress Steam review – A fortress that’s built to last
The early 2000s is when gaming really seems to have hit its stride, with some of that generation’s consoles being the highest regarded. That being said, it wasn’t easy to develop games at that time, especially for independent creators. That’s what makes those games that came out around that time uniquely special in ways that aren’t as common today.
tryhardguides.com
How to become a Big Games Partner (Pet Simulator X)
Big Games is one of the largest developers for the Roblox platform, which means something like a partner program is quite intriguing. While in the past this gave members some small benefit, it now has been given additional perks which many players are hoping to get! If you want to know what the process of becoming a Big Games Partner is now, we’ll walk you through it in this guide.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
tryhardguides.com
Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Review – A great coat of paint, but nothing more.
The series of games tied to the Final Fantasy 7 title have been some of the most popular and beloved games not only in the Final Fantasy franchise but of all games released in the last 20 years. Originally released in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 had such an engaging and interesting story that two games and movies were made to build on it and expand the world.
tryhardguides.com
Winter Wonderland arrives in Overwatch 2 with special arcade game modes, wintery challenges, and more
Overwatch 2 has prepared a variety of exciting new content just in time for the start of the Winter Wonderland festivities. Special arcade game modes, such as “Freezethaw Elimination,” “Yeti Hunter,” “Snowball Deathmatch,” and “Mei’s Snowball Offensive,” will be available for players to participate in starting today and running until January 4th. Completing wintery challenges alongside these limited-time modes will grant players weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and more, including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin.
It's official: Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Xbox
During The Game Awards, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced that in 2023, the ambitious World War 2 RTS Company of Heroes 3 will launch on Xbox
tryhardguides.com
RuneScape reveals the final 2022 update, Presents from the Sledge, with a sneak peek at 2023 content
RuneScape is wrapping up this year with the Presents From The Sledge Christmas event for the final 2022 update along with a preview of content set to arrive in the following year. During the Presents from the Sledge event, players may earn Wrapping Paper and get holiday-themed rewards, including the...
tryhardguides.com
Airship Knights Codes (December 2022) – Free Diamonds!
Airship Knights is an idle AFK battler game developed by Super Planet for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this mobile role-playing game, you will be collecting different heroes and commanding them against a variety of enemies. Gather up powerful characters, level them up, and equip them with powerful gear that will increase their abilities. See if you can strengthen your team enough to take on other players in some PVP battles!
tryhardguides.com
Anime Fighting Tycoon Codes Wiki (December 2022) – Update 1!
Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon is an experience developed by MisterGuala for the platform. In this game, you will pick one of your favorite anime universes and build up a base with buildings themed on it! As you build up your base, you will earn more money so you can further upgrade your buildings. You can then obtain abilities and fight it out with bosses and take on other players. See if you can become the ultimate warrior and the best tycoon owner in the world!
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
