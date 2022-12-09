ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Prov. Ethics Commission ‘is not working,’ chairman says, as complaints get dismissed

By Steph Machado
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443JOv_0jcYSUCC00

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) – The Providence Ethics Commission met for the first time in more than a year Thursday, voting to dismiss two complaints against high-profile city leaders which they had previously voted to investigate but then never actually considered.

The commission, which held its last meeting in November 2021, voted to dismiss separate complaints against Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and City Councilman Michael Correia . Both were filed in 2019.

Andrew Kanter, the city commission’s chairman, said the complaints were dismissed not because the commission determined they didn’t have merit, but because the panel has been unable to consider them or hold hearings on them.

“It’s clear the commission is not working,” Kanter said.

Kanter said there’s an inherent issue with the volunteer board’s ability to adjudicate potential violations of the city’s Code of Ethics. The commission doesn’t have a budget or staff, and relies on the city law department to conduct its investigations.

But the law department is also responsible for representing the same city officials being accused of wrongdoing — creating an inherent conflict.

“You just can’t square the circle,” Kanter said. “There seems to be a conflict of interest and they can’t investigate, but the code says they have to investigate.”

A workaround to hire outside counsel to investigate ethics complaints hasn’t been successful, either, Kanter said.

“We’ve never gotten a determination as to whether the allegations were true,” Kanter said. “We’ve never been able to really adjudicate anything that has come to us.”

In addition, Kanter said the commission has had trouble getting the City Clerk’s office to clerk the meetings, and three of the seven seats on the board are currently vacant.

He said he plans to discuss the problems with Mayor-elect Brett Smiley’s incoming administration in order to try and improve the ordinance governing the Ethics Commission. Kanter also apologized for not recognizing sooner that the commission was not able to function.

“I am looking forward to working with the new administration, with the new City Council, and figuring out how to make it work,” Kanter said. “We should be able to quickly, relatively speaking, address concerns about ethics in the city.”

Artin Coloian, the attorney for Councilman Correia, put it more bluntly. He argued the commission should either be “disbanded or legitimized.”

“I don’t know what planet these people are on,” Coloian said. “This is a putrid board.”

Dismissed Correia complaint came from former DPW official

The complaint made against Correia, a Democrat who represents Ward 6, was filed in 2019 by then-deputy director of public works Michael McKenna, who accused the councilman of using “DPW assets, resources and personnel for political and personal gain.”

The matter is also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit between McKenna and Correia.

McKenna cited text messages in which Correia asked another DPW official to send crews to pickup up discarded junk at various addresses. When the official responded asking what the pickups were worth to Correia, he responded: “McKenna’s demotion.”

McKenna also claimed Correia used his position as a councilor to “undermine the chain of command” at the DPW and circumvent the “proper channels” for DPW-related requests.

Correia — who was a member of council leadership at the time — acknowledged he was seeking to eliminate McKenna’s job in the budget process, but said it was because he felt the position was not needed. Mayor Jorge Elorza later threatened to veto the budget over the issue, and McKenna’s position was not cut. (McKenna was later fired in 2020.)

While the Ethics Commission voted to formally investigate McKenna’s complaint shortly after it was filed, Kanter said three years later the commission has not received a report from the law department with the results of the investigation.

Coloian expressed disbelief at the way the board dealt with the complaint. He said Correia was never even formally served with the complaint, and only learned about the details from Target 12.

“We have no official knowledge of any complaint except for what we read in the press,” Coloian said during the meeting.

Coloian argued that the complaint should be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be re-filed with the same allegations.

“This has been a horrible occurrence for my client and his family,” Coloian said.

Commission member David Stuebe expressed shock that Correia had not been served.

“I’m really, really angry about where we are with this whole situation,” Stuebe said, while also apologizing to Coloian. “I’m incredibly frustrated with the process here.”

Dee Dee Whitman, a recently appointed member of the board, made the motion to dismiss the complaint with prejudice. It was approved by three members, with Stuebe abstaining.

Paré complaint revolved around lack of fire chief

The complaint against Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, filed in 2019 by Councilman James Taylor , claimed the commissioner violated the Code of Ethics by not hiring a fire chief in an alleged effort to bolster his own salary.

Paré serves as acting fire chief in addition to public safety commissioner, and is paid using both line items in the city budget. That bumps his pay $40,000 higher than the $125,000 budgeted for the commissioner’s job. (Paré also has a State Police pension of $106,000 annually.)

Paré, who oversees both the fire and police departments, wrote in a letter to former City Council President Sabina Matos back in 2019 that despite having a candidate for fire chief, he would not hire one until the council restored its previous cut to the commissioner’s salary.

Taylor, a retired battalion chief with the Providence Fire Department, claimed at the time that Paré was “using his office to enrich himself personally.”

But Paré claimed Taylor was acting on a personal vendetta, arguing the councilman was upset that he was not selected by Paré to be fire chief before his retirement.

Providence has not had a permanent fire chief since 2015.

The Ethics Commission voted to open an investigation into the complaint in March 2020, deciding that the allegations, if true, would constitute a violation of the Code of Ethics. But Kanter said at the time he learned the city had already hired outside counsel who had not only started an investigation, but completed it before the commission even voted.

The outside lawyer, Carl Levin, argued the section of the city’s Code of Ethics pertaining to Paré’s case was “unconstitutionally vague,” and said he could not determine if a public official violated a standard that is not clear. He recommended the complaint be dismissed.

The commissioners rejected Levin’s analysis at the time and said they would still seek an investigation into the claims alleged in Taylor’s complaint. But more than two and a half years later, the commission voted Thursday to dismiss the complaint against Paré.

The complaint was stale, Kanter said.

“We have to admit we failed,” Stuebe acknowledged after the meeting.

Steph Machado ( smachado@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

NEW: Smiley Announces Mayor’s Office Appointments - Crowell Named Chief of Staff

Providence Mayor-elect Brett Smiley has announced several key mayor’s office appointments that will be serving with the new Administration in January. “Our team has spent the past few months interviewing hundreds of people for positions throughout the city in order to build the best team who will run the best-run city in the country,” said Smiley. “I’m excited by the team we’ve built and am looking forward to continuing to expand this team of highly qualified and committed individuals in January. It’s incredibly important to me that we continue to surround ourselves with folks that are dedicated to improving education, increasing safety and improving city services across Providence.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pawtucket Judge Cristine L. McBurney elected President, RI Probate Judges Assoc.

Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. This is in addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing the effort to find solutions to issues facing probate courts throughout the state, and to make suggestions on legislation that is submitted to the General Assembly for consideration.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

Joe Paolino interviews Rhode Island leaders each week – this week he does an “exit-interview” of sorts with Mayor Jorge Elorza. They talk about the things the Mayor is proudest of – and disappointments along the way. Watch In the Arena every Sunday morning at 7am...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

“Operation River Fork” defendant pleads guilty to drug trafficking

PROVIDENCE – Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man admits to trafficking coaine and fentanyl

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man charged in federal court with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl pleaded guilty today to federal drug distribution charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to court documents, on six occasions in just over one month, beginning in early January 2020, Josimar Pereira, 36,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

Prayer vigil held to oppose Governor McKee’s encampment eviction order

“If you want to say a prayer, say a prayer,” said the Reverend Duane Clinker from the Mathewson Street Church in downtown Providence last night to the nearly 200 people in a large circle on the Rhode Island State House Plaza. “God can hear if you talk quiet but we can’t so talk up. If you want to just make a protest because you don’t pray, make a protest. A sentence. Two sentences. Why are we here? What do we want? Fair enough?”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health

Air pollution, combined with rising temperatures, has a profound impact on public health, especially when it comes where polluting facilities are located, as this Central Falls example illustrates. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) The Ocean State is on the front lines of the climate crisis, the tentacles of which reach into almost...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
1420 WBSM

Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole

TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
TAUNTON, MA
independentri.com

Citing local hurdles, SK dispensary has no plans to sell retail pot

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Sweetspot marijuana growing and selling company, which has a local office, says it has no plans to offer retail recreational marijuana sales in town because local hurdles seem too high to overcome. A public hearing is scheduled Monday by the Town Council to discuss proposed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Uprise RI

As freezing temps take hold, hundreds remain homeless in Rhode Island

Early Sunday morning temperatures dipped into the low 20s in Woonsocket and as we pulled into the parking lot of Bouley Field the temperature was still under 32 degrees. Here, every Sunday, the MAE Organization and the Community Care Alliance work to provide services and meals to those struggling, including those who are homeless and in shelters, as well as those who are homeless and living in tents or other outside places.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was found guilty of a 2021 murder and assault stemming from a shooting in Providence. Andrew Mangru, 23, was found guilty following a seven-day trial Friday of second degree murder and several other charges in the shooting death of Andrei Bonilla. According...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy