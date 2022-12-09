Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
jitneybooks.com
Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight
As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills Outlet in Miami: Florida's Largest Outlet
Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet mall in the United States, and one of the best places to shop in Miami. It is located 40 minutes from Miami and has more than 300 stores including eight department stores (such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, all in their outlet format).
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives May Be Coming Soon to One Coral Springs Restaurant
Is Guy Fieri bringing his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to Hellenic Republic in Coral Springs?. Our sources say he just might. Sources shared that the famous Food Network show would be filming at the town’s favorite Greek spot on Wednesday, December 14. We reached out to the restaurant for...
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
WSVN-TV
Floating tiki, bright holiday decorations delight spectators as 51st Winterfest Boat Parade lights up New River
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a night of delights as scores of boats sailed into one of South Florida’s biggest holiday traditions. For the thousands of South Floridians who took in the awe-inspiring sights along Las Olas, the event billed at the greatest show on H2O lived up to its name.
WPBF News 25
South Florida Water Management District to hold public workshops on clearing out canal systems
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheSouth Florida Water Management District will soon be holding public workshops on how to improve the quality of the canal systems. Officials said this is all a part of their rule-making process for local governments and partners, as litter and vegetation clutter are their major concerns.
WSVN-TV
6-year-old battling cancer treated to luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines, quality time with Santa
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa. Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, was treated Sunday to a luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines held in her honor. Her father, Robert Rivera, said the surprise comes...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens police investigate shooting leaving 1 dead, 1 critical
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired in a South Florida community. The incident occurred off Northwest 127th Avenue and 194th Street, Sunday night. One person is dead and another is in critical condition due to the shooting. According to police, they responded to an area near...
foxsports640.com
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens
(MIAMI GARDENS, FL) – Police are investigating a death after they found a body stuffed in a garbage can. According to officials, they received an anonymous tip of a crime,…
Miami New Times
Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets
At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
4 burned in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina
MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.
Click10.com
Detectives search for men after shooting injures 2 women in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are searching for two men who were in a car when they ambushed and shot at four women in another car — injuring two of them — on Monday, in northeast Miami-Dade County. Police officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department found the...
WSVN-TV
Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
As flu season hits South Florida hard, drug shortages cause panic
Harni Patel, pharmacist and owner of Tamarac Pharmacy, finds herself fielding calls daily from panicked parents of feverish children searching for everything from Children’s Tylenol to Amoxicillin to Tamiflu. Flu season has hit hard in South Florida, and drug shortages rippling through the country are creating nightmares for those who get sick. “Parents are coming to the pharmacy to find an ...
Click10.com
Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
iheart.com
Rick Allen from Def Leppard stops by The Penthosue
Rick Allen from Def Leppard will be making a number of special appearances this December at the Wentworth Galleries in Florida, starting with a stop in Hollywood on Friday, December 9th followed by Boca Raton on December 10th with a final stop in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, December 11th. We were lucky enough to get to spend a few minutes with the legendary rocker.
Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former...
