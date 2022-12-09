ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

jitneybooks.com

Crook and Crome Bombed Everything in Sight

As Wynwood completes the last stage of the gentrification cycle (glass condos and “curated” clothing shops), it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t always so. A run-down manufacturing hub beset by crime and kept afloat by mom-and-pop shops proved to be fertile ground for artists and developers always on the lookout for the next big thing. The world-famous murals and colorful social media backgrounds we see today had humble beginnings before the turn of the millennium. In this excerpt from his upcoming book “The Cipher- A History of Hip Hop“, author John Cordero gives a snapshot of Miami’s street art and graffiti scene in the late 90’s, when two writers, Crook and Crome, achieved the impossible and planted the seed for the Wynwood we see today.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Sawgrass Mills Outlet in Miami: Florida's Largest Outlet

Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet mall in the United States, and one of the best places to shop in Miami. It is located 40 minutes from Miami and has more than 300 stores including eight department stores (such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks, all in their outlet format).
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room

MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
MIAMI, FL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
KEY WEST, FL
Miami New Times

Two-Potty System: Miami International Airport's Mysterious Dueling Toilets

At first glance, the restrooms in Terminal E at Miami International Airport appear unremarkable: teal and beige industrial tile flooring, sterile lighting, dull-pink walls — not at all unusual for an airport lavatory. But when you open the door to certain stalls, you might be confronted by a perplexing...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

4 burned in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina

MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As flu season hits South Florida hard, drug shortages cause panic

Harni Patel, pharmacist and owner of Tamarac Pharmacy, finds herself fielding calls daily from panicked parents of feverish children searching for everything from Children’s Tylenol to Amoxicillin to Tamiflu. Flu season has hit hard in South Florida, and drug shortages rippling through the country are creating nightmares for those who get sick. “Parents are coming to the pharmacy to find an ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Rick Allen from Def Leppard stops by The Penthosue

Rick Allen from Def Leppard will be making a number of special appearances this December at the Wentworth Galleries in Florida, starting with a stop in Hollywood on Friday, December 9th followed by Boca Raton on December 10th with a final stop in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, December 11th. We were lucky enough to get to spend a few minutes with the legendary rocker.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

