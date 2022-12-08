Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Yakuza's iconic cabaret club is making a comeback
Everyone's favourite game within a game will appear in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
tryhardguides.com
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on March 17, 2023
The Game Awards 2022 are here to recognize several games that have been released over the year and to reveal the release dates of games arriving next year. Fresh off The Game Awards, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was shown off for the first time alongside an announcement of its release date.
Here Are All The Obvious Signs In "White Lotus" That Revealed Who Was Going To Die
The signs were everywhere.
tryhardguides.com
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3’s gameplay revealed in new trailer
The TT Isle of Man race is back with Ride on the Edge 3. This edition features 32 unique circuits, including current and historical courses, nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport motorcycles and riders, and reworked physics to enhance realism, making it one of the most authentic racing simulations to date. Recently, Nacon gives a more detailed look at the gameplay of the newest TT Isle of Man edition. Take a look at the TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 | Reveal Trailer, courtesy of Nacon North America’s Youtube channel:
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
"The White Lotus" Creator Explained Why They Decided To Kill Off [Spoiler] In The Season 2 Finale
The White Lotus creator Mike White shared the decision behind those finale deaths and how they decided who wasn't going to make it out of Sicily.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
techeblog.com
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom
A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
39 Tweets About "The White Lotus" Finale That Knocked Me Out Cold, Kind Of Like [REDACTED]
"I can’t believe we all decided to be that tense for fun. Is this what watching sports is like?"
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
tryhardguides.com
5 Letter Words with OCN in Them – Wordle Clue
We have a list of 5-letter words with OCN in them that can help you maintain your winning streak for today’s Wordle or any other word game you’re playing but having trouble with. There are a lot of incredibly fun and challenging word games and puzzles out there these days, and a lot of them are focused on finding specific words. Check out the complete list of 5-letter words below!
TechRadar
Ken Levine's Judas trailer just dropped and it's looking like the best of BioShock
A new game by the team behind BioShock, entitled Judas, has been announced at The Game Awards with a trailer that shows off some of project lead Ken Levine's masterful worldbuilding and some familiar elements to long-time fans. It's the first game in development from Ghost Story Games, which was...
Engadget
'Dead Cells' is getting Castlevania crossover DLC in early 2023
Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire are getting a chance to pay tribute to Castlevania, the series that inspired their game, with the roguelike's next DLC. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is said to be the game's biggest expansion to date, and it will be available on the PC and console versions in early 2023.
CNET
Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West
The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.
IGN
Hidetaka Miyazaki Teases More On the Way for Elden Ring
During his acceptance speech for Game of the Year, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki promised more Elden Ring content could be on the way. FromSoftware's massive RPG, Elden Ring, won Game of the Year at this year's Game Awards. Director Miyazaki accepted the award on stage and promised, "As for Elden Ring, we have several more things we want to do."
Comments / 0