Shopping Wars Codes (December 2022) – Do they exist?

Roblox Shopping Wars is an experience developed by Window Seat Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be grabbing yourself a cart and running into the store to gather up as many items as possible! Sell the stuff you’ve added to your basket and go back for more. Try to grab all the items on the list to complete your challenge, or just gather as much stuff as possible to become the ultimate shopper.
Anime Fighting Tycoon Codes Wiki (December 2022) – Update 1!

Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon is an experience developed by MisterGuala for the platform. In this game, you will pick one of your favorite anime universes and build up a base with buildings themed on it! As you build up your base, you will earn more money so you can further upgrade your buildings. You can then obtain abilities and fight it out with bosses and take on other players. See if you can become the ultimate warrior and the best tycoon owner in the world!
Roblox Choo Choo Charles Codes (December 2022) – Horror Update!

Roblox Choo Choo Charles is an experience developed by Retro Horror for the platform. In this game, you will be traveling the world and attempting to escape the evil train that haunts the grounds! Jump on the train and get behind a minigun to stun Choo Choo Charles. Join up with your friends and see if you can keep the murderous train from quenching its thirst!
Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
Airship Knights Codes (December 2022) – Free Diamonds!

Airship Knights is an idle AFK battler game developed by Super Planet for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this mobile role-playing game, you will be collecting different heroes and commanding them against a variety of enemies. Gather up powerful characters, level them up, and equip them with powerful gear that will increase their abilities. See if you can strengthen your team enough to take on other players in some PVP battles!
5 Letter Words with EOK in Them – Wordle Clue

We have a complete list of 5-letter words with EOK in them to help you get to the finish line and solve that puzzle before it’s too late! Whether you’re working on today’s Wordle, a crossword, or another word game, we always recommend going over any other parts of the puzzle you have figured out to help eliminate possibilities. Let’s get into it!
LA Times Crossword December 11 2022 Answers (12/11/22)

Each day, the LA Times releases a free daily crossword and doesn’t require a subscription to the publication in order to play. It is also optimized to be mobile-friendly for crossword solving on the go. This post shares all of the answers to the LA Times Crossword published December 11 2022.
Sea of Thieves Holiday Events and Rewards

The holiday season is coming to Sea of Thieves, with many events occurring throughout December. Players can gain access to discounted store items like weapons, emotes, and pets, Twitch Drops, and an in-game grog-based Challenge event. Details of the events were obtained from Sea of Thieves’ official post, and we’ve...
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt free next-gen update Patch Notes

Earlier in November, CD Projekt RED held a livestream to tease the upcoming features that will be included in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Next-Gen Update. In just a few days, players will finally get to enjoy a brand-new Wild Hunt experience as the Free Next-Gen Update will include various visual, performance, and technical enhancements, as well as fixes and additional content.
The Cycle: Frontier Patch 2.6.0 adds changes in matchmaking, cheat victim compensation, and more

The Cycle: Frontier wraps up the year with its last patch for 2022, Patch 2.6.0, which includes various changes and adjustments to fix and solve some of the more significant issues that have been brought up by the community. The Cycle: Frontier will have maintenance for 2.6.0 on December 14th with exact times to be communicated separately. To get a glimpse at the new content coming for Season 3, take a look at the recent The Cycle: Frontier Dev Update video:

