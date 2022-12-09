Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
They like that word allegedly . There’s nothing alleging here he assaulted two people.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle
A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
q13fox.com
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
KXRO.com
Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing
Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond
Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?
Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s house, they didn’t arrest the newspaper carrier if he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. On the stand Thursday, Troyer testified that newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer said he was going “to...
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged
The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
kptv.com
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek near Kelso, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road...
Half-brother sentenced for murder after woman's remains found in suitcase
MALTBY, Wash. — The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder. David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.
seattlemedium.com
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Several agencies teaming up for ‘Night of 1000 Stars’ DUI emphasis patrols
Several law enforcement agencies across western Washington are teaming up Friday night for the 2022 “Night of 1000 Stars” DUI patrols. Police departments, sheriff’s departments, and the Washington State Patrol will be ramping up DUI patrols from Friday evening into early Saturday. The Night of 1000 Stars...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
Seattle, Washington
Detectives Investigating West Seattle Fatal Shooting
Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roxhill neighborhood on Friday evening. At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics determined life saving measures were not feasible and declared the man deceased at the scene.
Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event
The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ this weekend after a man shot into the bar’s window recently. Marley Rall owns The Brewmaster’s Taproom. It now has a shattered window from a shot from a pellet or BB gun.
Comments / 2