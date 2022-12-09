ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Comments / 2

Guest
4d ago

They like that word allegedly . There’s nothing alleging here he assaulted two people.

Reply
4
 

q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle

A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
PUYALLUP, WA
KXRO.com

Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing

Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
MONTESANO, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Police chase in Centralia ends when car drives into pond

Centralia Police say a chase early Sunday morning ended when the car being pursued drove down a private drive, through a fence, and into a pond. The driver, 25-year-old Johnny Skurat of South Poplar in Centralia, was arrested after swimming to shore as the car submerged. A female passenger also swam to safety and was released without charges.
CENTRALIA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two buses carrying military members crash on I-5

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two buses carrying members of the Navy crashed on the southbound I-5 express lanes at Mercer Street on Monday, Dec. 12. Traffic was blocked, including the off-ramp to Stewart Street, for several hours while emergency crews were on the scene. According to Susan Gregg, the director of media relations for UW Medicine Marketing and Communications, seven men...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Striking Centralia Denny’s Employee Identified, Arrested and Charged

The man accused of striking a Denny’s employee in the face on Oct. 29 has been arrested on a $100,000 warrant for a felony second-degree assault charge. The defendant, identified in court documents as Damon Lee Jordan, 38, of Yamhill, Oregon, allegedly struck the employee “after becoming disgruntled that his nachos came out to the table last,” according to documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court and information from the Centralia Police Department.
CENTRALIA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle

Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges

Centralia Police arrested three people on felony drug charges on Friday. 32-year-old Mariah Dashley of Seymore, Missouri was arrested for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on outstanding Jefferson and Williamson County traffic warrants. 25-year-old Aaron Medina of O’Fallon was arrested for...
CENTRALIA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating West Seattle Fatal Shooting

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roxhill neighborhood on Friday evening. At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics determined life saving measures were not feasible and declared the man deceased at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA

