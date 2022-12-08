Read full article on original website
Related
Idris Elba says Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has "the deepest game narrative ever"
The new Cyberpunk star is heaping praise on Phantom Liberty's story
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
Overwatch 2 Season 2: Everything new, Battle Pass, Ramattra, events, and more
Overwatch 2 Season 2 is here, and it offers fans new content, new cosmetic unlocks, and other goodies. Here's a detailed look at everything you need to know about it, including when its release date is, what it's going to add, and more.
tryhardguides.com
RuneScape reveals the final 2022 update, Presents from the Sledge, with a sneak peek at 2023 content
RuneScape is wrapping up this year with the Presents From The Sledge Christmas event for the final 2022 update along with a preview of content set to arrive in the following year. During the Presents from the Sledge event, players may earn Wrapping Paper and get holiday-themed rewards, including the...
tryhardguides.com
Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Review – A great coat of paint, but nothing more.
The series of games tied to the Final Fantasy 7 title have been some of the most popular and beloved games not only in the Final Fantasy franchise but of all games released in the last 20 years. Originally released in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 had such an engaging and interesting story that two games and movies were made to build on it and expand the world.
tryhardguides.com
Dwarf Fortress Steam review – A fortress that’s built to last
The early 2000s is when gaming really seems to have hit its stride, with some of that generation’s consoles being the highest regarded. That being said, it wasn’t easy to develop games at that time, especially for independent creators. That’s what makes those games that came out around that time uniquely special in ways that aren’t as common today.
tryhardguides.com
How to become a Big Games Partner (Pet Simulator X)
Big Games is one of the largest developers for the Roblox platform, which means something like a partner program is quite intriguing. While in the past this gave members some small benefit, it now has been given additional perks which many players are hoping to get! If you want to know what the process of becoming a Big Games Partner is now, we’ll walk you through it in this guide.
tryhardguides.com
Airship Knights Codes (December 2022) – Free Diamonds!
Airship Knights is an idle AFK battler game developed by Super Planet for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this mobile role-playing game, you will be collecting different heroes and commanding them against a variety of enemies. Gather up powerful characters, level them up, and equip them with powerful gear that will increase their abilities. See if you can strengthen your team enough to take on other players in some PVP battles!
tryhardguides.com
Daily Themed Mini Crossword December 11 2022 Answers (12/11/22)
The Daily Themed Mini Crossword is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. It is a smaller grid than the original, Daily Themed Crossword, so it is faster and typically easier to solve, though sometimes you may need help getting a couple of clues. This post shares all of the answers to the Daily Themed Mini Crossword published December 11 2022. Please view today’s Daily Themed Mini Crossword Answers for most recent answers.
Comments / 0