ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes

Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
dotesports.com

None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Gamespot

2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
tryhardguides.com

How to become a Big Games Partner (Pet Simulator X)

Big Games is one of the largest developers for the Roblox platform, which means something like a partner program is quite intriguing. While in the past this gave members some small benefit, it now has been given additional perks which many players are hoping to get! If you want to know what the process of becoming a Big Games Partner is now, we’ll walk you through it in this guide.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more

Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
tryhardguides.com

The Outbound Ghost developer addresses launch issues and more

The Outbound Ghost, a playful RPG about the afterlife, has seen a lot of trouble since launching on various platforms. Developed by indie studio Conradical Games, the lead developer Conrad has carefully addressed major complaints about the messy releases, citing today that their “relationship with the publisher has been dissolved”:
tryhardguides.com

5 Letter Words with YLP in Them – Wordle Clue

We have a list of 5-letter words with YLP in them that can help you maintain your winning streak for today’s Wordle or any other word game you’re playing but having trouble with. There are a lot of incredibly fun and challenging word games and puzzles out there these days, and a lot of them are focused on finding specific words. Check out the complete list of 5-letter words below!
tryhardguides.com

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3’s gameplay revealed in new trailer

The TT Isle of Man race is back with Ride on the Edge 3. This edition features 32 unique circuits, including current and historical courses, nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport motorcycles and riders, and reworked physics to enhance realism, making it one of the most authentic racing simulations to date. Recently, Nacon gives a more detailed look at the gameplay of the newest TT Isle of Man edition. Take a look at the TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 | Reveal Trailer, courtesy of Nacon North America’s Youtube channel:
SlashGear

Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players

Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
wegotthiscovered.com

Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony

In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
tryhardguides.com

Anime Fighting Tycoon Codes Wiki (December 2022) – Update 1!

Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon is an experience developed by MisterGuala for the platform. In this game, you will pick one of your favorite anime universes and build up a base with buildings themed on it! As you build up your base, you will earn more money so you can further upgrade your buildings. You can then obtain abilities and fight it out with bosses and take on other players. See if you can become the ultimate warrior and the best tycoon owner in the world!
tryhardguides.com

Roblox BedWars Cosmic Lucky Block update log and patch notes

The BedWars Cosmic Lucky Block update has been released on December 9th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com

Fly Race Codes (December 2022) – Frost Update!

Roblox Fly Race is an experience developed by Over the Moon! for the platform. In this game, you will be launching yourself and attempting to fly as far as possible! To make yourself go farther, you can collect rocket points and purchase pets that will help you on your journey. As you get better, you can unlock new worlds by rebirthing your character! See if you can reach the top of the charts on the leaderboards.
dotesports.com

Emongg predicts Doomfist will be meta tank in Overwatch 2 after Season 2 update

The Overwatch 2 meta underwent a massive shake-up in the Season 2 update, and one of the biggest winners was Doomfist, who went from being a situational pick to a meta powerhouse thanks to some hefty buffs. You can read all the Overwatch Hero changes here. But while all of...
tryhardguides.com

Where to find the Shiny Relic in Pet Simulator X

Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that a new update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering where to find the Shiny Relic in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!

Comments / 0

Community Policy