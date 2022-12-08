Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
tryhardguides.com
How to become a Big Games Partner (Pet Simulator X)
Big Games is one of the largest developers for the Roblox platform, which means something like a partner program is quite intriguing. While in the past this gave members some small benefit, it now has been given additional perks which many players are hoping to get! If you want to know what the process of becoming a Big Games Partner is now, we’ll walk you through it in this guide.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more
Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
tryhardguides.com
The Outbound Ghost developer addresses launch issues and more
The Outbound Ghost, a playful RPG about the afterlife, has seen a lot of trouble since launching on various platforms. Developed by indie studio Conradical Games, the lead developer Conrad has carefully addressed major complaints about the messy releases, citing today that their “relationship with the publisher has been dissolved”:
tryhardguides.com
5 Letter Words with YLP in Them – Wordle Clue
We have a list of 5-letter words with YLP in them that can help you maintain your winning streak for today’s Wordle or any other word game you’re playing but having trouble with. There are a lot of incredibly fun and challenging word games and puzzles out there these days, and a lot of them are focused on finding specific words. Check out the complete list of 5-letter words below!
tryhardguides.com
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3’s gameplay revealed in new trailer
The TT Isle of Man race is back with Ride on the Edge 3. This edition features 32 unique circuits, including current and historical courses, nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport motorcycles and riders, and reworked physics to enhance realism, making it one of the most authentic racing simulations to date. Recently, Nacon gives a more detailed look at the gameplay of the newest TT Isle of Man edition. Take a look at the TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 | Reveal Trailer, courtesy of Nacon North America’s Youtube channel:
tryhardguides.com
RuneScape reveals the final 2022 update, Presents from the Sledge, with a sneak peek at 2023 content
RuneScape is wrapping up this year with the Presents From The Sledge Christmas event for the final 2022 update along with a preview of content set to arrive in the following year. During the Presents from the Sledge event, players may earn Wrapping Paper and get holiday-themed rewards, including the...
Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players
Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
tryhardguides.com
Anime Fighting Tycoon Codes Wiki (December 2022) – Update 1!
Roblox Anime Fighting Tycoon is an experience developed by MisterGuala for the platform. In this game, you will pick one of your favorite anime universes and build up a base with buildings themed on it! As you build up your base, you will earn more money so you can further upgrade your buildings. You can then obtain abilities and fight it out with bosses and take on other players. See if you can become the ultimate warrior and the best tycoon owner in the world!
tryhardguides.com
Roblox BedWars Cosmic Lucky Block update log and patch notes
The BedWars Cosmic Lucky Block update has been released on December 9th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
tryhardguides.com
Fly Race Codes (December 2022) – Frost Update!
Roblox Fly Race is an experience developed by Over the Moon! for the platform. In this game, you will be launching yourself and attempting to fly as far as possible! To make yourself go farther, you can collect rocket points and purchase pets that will help you on your journey. As you get better, you can unlock new worlds by rebirthing your character! See if you can reach the top of the charts on the leaderboards.
dotesports.com
Emongg predicts Doomfist will be meta tank in Overwatch 2 after Season 2 update
The Overwatch 2 meta underwent a massive shake-up in the Season 2 update, and one of the biggest winners was Doomfist, who went from being a situational pick to a meta powerhouse thanks to some hefty buffs. You can read all the Overwatch Hero changes here. But while all of...
All Destiny 2 competitive ranks in the ranked Crucible playlist
The competitive PvP experience in the Crucible of Destiny 2 has been revamped and now has a series of ranked Competitive Divisions to climb
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
tryhardguides.com
Where to find the Shiny Relic in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that a new update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering where to find the Shiny Relic in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!
