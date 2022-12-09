ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tallahassee.

The Wakulla High School soccer team will have a game with Maclay School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.

Wakulla High School
Maclay School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Maclay School soccer team will have a game with Chiles High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.

Maclay School
Chiles High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Jefferson County High School soccer team will have a game with Godby High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

Jefferson County High School
Godby High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with Leon High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.

Columbia High School
Leon High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

247Sports

DB target Edwin Joseph wins State Championship in Tallahassee then enjoys official visit with Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph was in Tallahassee on Thursday night -- but not for his Florida State official visit. Him and his squad traveled up to Tallahassee for their state championship game -- which they won 48-14 over Clearwater Central Catholic. After the big win, Joseph made his way to his hotel to begin his FSU official.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Dec. 12th

Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle Northeast last Saturday night. An adult male was struck by a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. and parts of the highway were shut down for approximately one hour. The City Commission recently discussed a follow up from...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Rickards leads Gators to win over Hurricanes in overtime thriller

Clinging onto a three-point lead late in overtime, the Florida Gators needed a stop to extend their win streak to eight games and defeat the Miami Hurricanes. Florida senior guard KK Deans took on Miami’s leading scorer, guard Haley Cavinder, and sent back her 3-point attempt with a game-sealing block as the seconds ticked away. Cavinder threw up one more desperation shot as the clock expired, but it fell short.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

D’Mitri Emmanuel raves about his experience in lone season at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football hit the practice fields on Saturday morning to prep for the Cheez-It Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Seminoles (9-3) will take on Oklahoma (6-6) in Orlando on Thursday, December 29th. This season, much of FSU's success has come from its dominant run game. Charlotte transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel was one of the biggest reasons for Florida State's success on the ground. Emmanuel started all 12 games and was named to the All-ACC third team. After practice, Emmanuel spoke to the media. The offensive lineman raved about his experience and growth in his lone season in Tallahassee. View the full interview below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission to Address City Walk Request

On December 14th, the Tallahassee-Leon County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to address the recommended approval of a transitional residential facility on Mahan Drive. Previously, a State of Florida, Division of Administrative Hearings, Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) issued a recommended order concerning City Walk’s application for the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
