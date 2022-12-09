Tallahassee, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tallahassee.
The Wakulla High School soccer team will have a game with Maclay School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
Wakulla High School
Maclay School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Maclay School soccer team will have a game with Chiles High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
Maclay School
Chiles High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Jefferson County High School soccer team will have a game with Godby High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
Jefferson County High School
Godby High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Columbia High School soccer team will have a game with Leon High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
Columbia High School
Leon High School
December 09, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
