WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia net tax revenues decrease
ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
Georgia DOT, Indeed to host virtual job fair for locations statewide
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Indeed.com have partnered to host a virtual job fair on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for positions across the state, offering jobs on the spot.
Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board has ordered this year to curb inflation, […] The post Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: How buying toys from 3rd party sites could endanger your child
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This holiday shopping season might be a challenge for parents. From game consoles to dolls, some toys are hard to find due to shipping delays and fewer imports coming into the U.S. Shoppers are turning to third-party sellers to find those hard-to-get items. But as the...
State of Georgia DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
WRDW-TV
Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction at the Henry Brigham Community Center and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 and $8 million. Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most. Mitchell...
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
COVID-19 cases rose more than 50% in a week in Georgia, doctors warn
ATLANTA — Local doctors are urging people to take precautions because of what they call a “tripledemic,” which is stressing Georgia hospitals. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with doctors this week, who continue to urge caution over the holiday period. Doctors have seen a rise in...
Possible Tornadoes, Severe Weather On Its Way To Georgia
Here's when you can expect it.
WRDW-TV
FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI. Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
Georgia’s judicial system was recently called a ‘hellhole.’ Here’s why
Georgia topped the list of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s annual “Judicial Hellholes” report. The Peach State edged out the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas and the states of California and New York to top the list. “The litigation climate in Georgia...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
WYFF4.com
Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
WRDW-TV
‘We all hate robot calls’: FCC proposal would help block spam texts, calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general announced Monday support for a new proposal to help block spam texts and calls. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from around the country in backing the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drier air will work its way into the area, so skies will clear just a bit late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s with winds from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph. After a partly sunny and cool day Tuesday with...
WRDW-TV
Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
