Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia net tax revenues decrease

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections for November decreased $2.4 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in November totaled almost $2.29 billion for a decrease of $2.4 million, or -0.1 percent, compared to November 2021 when net tax collections totaled just over $2.29 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $12.61 billion for an increase of $741.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over FY 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation

Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve board has ordered this year to curb inflation, […] The post Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: How buying toys from 3rd party sites could endanger your child

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This holiday shopping season might be a challenge for parents. From game consoles to dolls, some toys are hard to find due to shipping delays and fewer imports coming into the U.S. Shoppers are turning to third-party sellers to find those hard-to-get items. But as the...
WRDW-TV

Construction underway at Henry Brigham Center in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction at the Henry Brigham Community Center and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 and $8 million. Here’s what to expect and what neighbors are looking forward to the most. Mitchell...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI. Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia. Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Majestic, endangered whale with calf spotted off Georgia coast, researchers say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An endangered whale and its calf became the first pair of its kind to be spotted during the 2022-2023 season off the coast of Georgia this week. The North Atlantic Right whale and its offspring were spotted on Wednesday off the coast of St. Catherines Sound, south of Savannah, by a team of researchers working with NOAA, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute(CAMRI).
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

‘We all hate robot calls’: FCC proposal would help block spam texts, calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s attorney general announced Monday support for a new proposal to help block spam texts and calls. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined attorneys general from around the country in backing the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) proposal to require mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia sheriffs shop with children for Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas around the corner, some sheriff’s offices across Georgia are getting into the holiday spirit by connecting with the youth in their community. Some deputies are starting events called “shopping with a sheriff,” to help kids find the best Christmas present they want under...
GEORGIA STATE

