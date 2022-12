Sedgwick County Fire District 1 shares holiday kitchen safety tips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has shared some holiday kitchen safety tips for you to use while you cook this holiday season.

“Never try to extinguish grease or electrical fires with water,” says the Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

The Sedgwick County Fire District 1 says to instead put it out by putting a cover over it if the grease fire is coming from a pot or use baking soda or salt.

“When putting out a fire, do not use flour, baking powder, or other cooking powders that resemble baking soda or salt,” says Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 advises purchasing a fire extinguisher for your kitchen.

The American Red Cross has more holiday cooking safety tips :

Install a smoke alarm near your kitchen, on each level of your home, near sleeping areas, and inside and outside bedrooms if you sleep with doors closed. Use the test button to check it each month. Replace all batteries at least once a year if your smoke alarm requires it. Don’t wear loose clothing or sleeves that dangle while cooking. If you are frying, grilling or broiling food, never leave it unattended – stay in the kitchen. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove. If you’re simmering, baking, roasting or broiling food, check it regularly. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Keep kids and pets away from the cooking area. Make them stay at least three feet away from the stove. Keep anything that can catch fire – pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels or curtains – away from your stove, oven or any other appliance in the kitchen that generates heat. Clean cooking surfaces on a regular basis to prevent grease buildup. Always check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving the home to make sure all stoves, ovens, and small appliances are turned off. Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen. Contact your local fire department to take training on the proper use of extinguishers.

The American Red Cross has an app that provides expert advice for common mishaps or emergencies, including cuts, burns and what to do if someone is choking. Download the app for free on the App Store or Google Play .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.