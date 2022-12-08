Designated as a national park in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Wind Cave National Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the world’s largest and foremost example of a box work cave containing honeycomb-like calcite formations in the cave. Wind Cave has 95 percent of the world’s discovered boxwork formations. More than 150 miles of cave passages have been mapped in Wind Cave National Park, although it is assumed to be even larger. It is currently the sixth-longest-mapped cave in the world and the third-longest in the U.S.

