Illinois State

FOX Reno

Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest

NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor

Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chronicle

First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
WASHINGTON STATE
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
WYOMING STATE
KUOW

Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?

Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
WASHINGTON STATE
tripsavvy.com

Wind Cave National Park: The Complete Guide

Designated as a national park in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Wind Cave National Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the world’s largest and foremost example of a box work cave containing honeycomb-like calcite formations in the cave. Wind Cave has 95 percent of the world’s discovered boxwork formations. More than 150 miles of cave passages have been mapped in Wind Cave National Park, although it is assumed to be even larger. It is currently the sixth-longest-mapped cave in the world and the third-longest in the U.S.

