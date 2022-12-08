Read full article on original website
Related
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area
The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area appeared first on KTVZ.
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
FOX Reno
Nevada City resident found guilty of driving motor vehicle in Tahoe National Forest
NEVADA CITY, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada City resident was found guilty of driving a motorized vehicle in Tahoe National Forest earlier this year. After an investigation by Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found a Nevada City resident guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government. Officials say the driver was operating a vehicle in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as vital habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, a federal species of concern and California endangered species.
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
Chronicle
First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park
Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
KUOW
Could grizzly bears officially return to the North Cascades?
Humans and grizzly bears have coexisted in the North Cascades for at least 9,000 years, but their relationship has been a rocky one. When European settlers arrived, they hunted the animals for their fur, and by the mid-1800s, thousands had been killed. Bear populations dwindled, and the last confirmed grizzly...
Hunt for holiday ornaments hidden on trails in Oregon's Willamette, Umpqua national forests
Two hundred ornaments have been hidden on hiking trails throughout the Willamette and Umpqua national forests outside Salem and Eugene in what’s become an annual winter tradition led by the Willamette Valley Visitor’s Association. The ornaments are placed on popular routes that don’t normally get a ton of...
Rocky Mountain National Park Warns Visitors, Closes Road Due to Snow
Rocky Mountain National Park has experienced some winter weather within the past 24 hours, and as a result, officials decided to close the Bear Lake area until plow trucks can help clear the roads. Rocky Mountain saw roughly a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday...
Popular Grand Canyon hiking spot changes racially offensive name
National Park Service says area will be called Havasupai Gardens, to honor tribe removed from the region almost 100 years ago
places.travel
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
tripsavvy.com
Wind Cave National Park: The Complete Guide
Designated as a national park in 1903 by President Theodore Roosevelt, Wind Cave National Park in the Black Hills of South Dakota is the world’s largest and foremost example of a box work cave containing honeycomb-like calcite formations in the cave. Wind Cave has 95 percent of the world’s discovered boxwork formations. More than 150 miles of cave passages have been mapped in Wind Cave National Park, although it is assumed to be even larger. It is currently the sixth-longest-mapped cave in the world and the third-longest in the U.S.
Comments / 0