Lancaster County Secret Santa allows children to buy gifts for loved ones
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In Columbia, kids, without the help of their parents, were given the chance to shop for their loved ones at a Secret Santa event held at the Columbia United Methodist Church. All items available for purchase were donated to the event and on average cost...
Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season
LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
YCSWA will again offer free Christmas tree recycling to York County residents
YORK, Pa. — The York County Solid Waste Authority announced it will once again hold its free Christmas Tree Recycling Program at the York County Resource Recovery Center. Beginning December 26, York County residents are encouarged to bring their trees to the parking lot across the street from the Manchester Township facility, located at 2651 Blackbridge Road.
Nearly 40-year old diner packs its bags to Harrisburg due to I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project,
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The landmark East Shore Diner in Harrisburg has found a new home on the west shore. On Monday, the diner was loaded on a trailer from its Harrisburg location, off South Cameron Street, and transported across the river, to its new site in Mechanicsburg. The nearly...
Pennsylvania Farm Show goes cash-free for parking payments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The parking areas at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center have gone cash free, the Farm Show announced. Oh, you'll still need to pay to park -- but you'll have to pay the $15 parking fee with your credit or debit card, the Farm Show said.
abc27.com
Steelton man allegedly broke into home, stole PlayStation 5: police
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console and one controller. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched...
Harrisburg police find stolen vehicle with infant inside
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A vehicle with a 4-month-old infant inside was stolen Saturday evening in Harrisburg, leading to a two-hour search. Police said a woman left her 2008 black Nissan Quest minivan running and unattended while she went inside a Harrisburg gas station at the intersection of North 6th and Maclay Sts.
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this week
If you are in the mood for a sweet, delicious treat, you may be excited to learn that a rapidly-expanding food chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week to help you satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
FOX43.com
Community backs family during difficult time | Fast Lane
WEST YORK, Pa. — West York's Kaiya Wilkins is a spunky seventh grader. She's wide open all the time and a kid that will be outside from sun up until sun down. “I like being outside and being with friends and skating," said Kaiya. But now, she’s on multiple...
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour, Pa. Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
NBC Philadelphia
Recognize These Bathroom Pics? Cops Seek Help After Alleged Peeper Caught
Police in Chester County are hoping the public can recognize images of restrooms after a man was allegedly caught taking videos of several people while they used the facilities. The suspect was apprehended after police said a man took his son to the restroom at the Exton Square Mall in...
Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Goodwill Fire Company hosts its annual Hanukkah celebration
YORK, Pa. — This weekend, the Goodwill Fire Company in York began hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration. The event put on a lighting of the Menorah demonstration, along with food and games for attendees to get into the holiday spirit. Organizers say it was a great day to show...
abc27.com
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
Appalachian Brewing Company's Kegnogg Jog 5K takes participants on a chilly run for a cause
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — In Adams County, people put on their best holiday outfits to take part in Appalachian Brewing Company Gettysburg Gateway's annual "Kegnogg Jog 5K." Along with the race, participating runners were given a swag bag filled with goodies and two celebratory beers after completing their run.
Lancaster offers 12 days of free two-hour parking for downtown holiday shoppers
LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster is offering twelve days of free parking for downtown holiday shoppers!. This year, customers can enjoy free two-hour on-street meter parking throughout the Central Business District from Friday, Dec. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the Lancaster City Alliance. If a...
