Lititz, PA

Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season

LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
Steelton man allegedly broke into home, stole PlayStation 5: police

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into a house in Lemoyne and stole a PlayStation 5 console and one controller. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Oct. 30, 2022, at around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched...
Harrisburg police find stolen vehicle with infant inside

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A vehicle with a 4-month-old infant inside was stolen Saturday evening in Harrisburg, leading to a two-hour search. Police said a woman left her 2008 black Nissan Quest minivan running and unattended while she went inside a Harrisburg gas station at the intersection of North 6th and Maclay Sts.
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
Community backs family during difficult time | Fast Lane

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York's Kaiya Wilkins is a spunky seventh grader. She's wide open all the time and a kid that will be outside from sun up until sun down. “I like being outside and being with friends and skating," said Kaiya. But now, she’s on multiple...
Cumberland county catalytic converter thief on the run

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — State police are looking for the suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft in Cumberland County. Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road on Dec. 10 around 6:30 a.m. for a pedestrian-related vehicle crash. Two men outside of a garage were attempting to...
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Goodwill Fire Company hosts its annual Hanukkah celebration

YORK, Pa. — This weekend, the Goodwill Fire Company in York began hosting its annual Hanukkah celebration. The event put on a lighting of the Menorah demonstration, along with food and games for attendees to get into the holiday spirit. Organizers say it was a great day to show...
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
