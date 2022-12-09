ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie's Handmade Christmas is one of tonight's TV highlights

By Lucy Buglass
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465uyR_0jcYOoBe00

On TV tonight, Kirstie's Handmade Christmas embraces festive crafts, Lucy Worsley concludes her Agatha Christie story, Susan Calman heads to Cumbria , and Nigella Lawson is cooking up some tasty treats. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas , 8 pm, Channel 4

It’s definitely starting to feel a lot like Christmas when presenter Kirstie Allsopp brings out the baubles and starts getting creative. The property presenter, crafting enthusiast and festive fan is back with her seasonal series that sees her meeting a host of makers all hoping to inspire us with their hand-made festive creations.

From scrumptious-looking edible wreaths filled with caramel and whipped cream to delicate decorations using walnut shells, and cute snowmen made from socks, there are ideas to suit all abilities. Cracker-shaped pasta or personalised wrapping paper, anyone? Step this way!

★★★★ TL

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen , 9 pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSvej_0jcYOoBe00

(Image credit: BBC)

Lucy’s Poirot-like investigation into the author’s life reaches the end of the line, with a look at Agatha Christie’s later years. This was when she met Max Mallowan, fell madly in love and entered the most fruitful stage of her career, writing books like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile . Which is what has Lucy sleuthing about in Upper Egypt.

★★★★ SM

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out , 8 pm, Channel 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TecSf_0jcYOoBe00

(Image credit: Channel 5)

In her final adventure, Susan shares her love of Cumbria, taking in its history and stunning scenery along the way. Her first stop is Lake Windermere, where a little boat trip conjures up childhood memories of reading Swallows and Amazons . In Grasmere she pops into Dove Cottage, once the home of poet William Wordsworth, where she learns he lived with two capable women editors...

With such mesmerising vistas at every turn, Susan is tickled by Claife Viewing Station, where 18th-century tourists were advised to turn their backs on the beauty spot and hold up a mirror to take in the view ‘ lest they swoon! ’. Susan is a cheerful guide and we are left feeling that one visit to the Lake District will never be enough.

★★★ MC

Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat , 7:30 pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13msLu_0jcYOoBe00

(Image credit: BBC)

Nigella Lawson's grandmother's recipe for creme caramel provides the inspiration for a simple but elegant dessert of caramel custard. She then rifles through her pasta collection to find the ideal shape to go with her spicy sauce made from Italian 'nduja and cavolo nero, followed by a visit to the gadget cupboard for an electric potato masher to prepare her brown butter colcannon, the perfect match to a dish of black pudding meatballs in tomato sauce.

★★★ LB

Best box set on TV tonight

Slow Horses , Apple TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQD6o_0jcYOoBe00

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

With Slow Horses season 2 airing on Apple TV, now is the perfect time to try (or reacquaint yourself) with the first installment so you can catch up with the new episodes.

Season 1 of the celebrated crime drama follows a group of washed-up MI5 agents who have all made excruciating, career-ending mistakes.  They end up in a grotty office block called Slough House, assigned to boring admin tasks instead.

With an all-star cast like Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas, the adaptation of Mick Herron's novel series is well worth a watch.

★★★★ LB

Best film on TV tonight

Pinocchio , Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQoxP_0jcYOoBe00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The timeless story of a wooden puppet who comes to life and dreams of being a real boy is turned into an animated musical by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro ( The Shape of Water ). It’s darker than Disney’s classic 1940 animation, with a setting in the 1930s Italy of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, while woodcarver Geppetto (David Bradley) is an alcoholic, grief-stricken over the death of his young son.

The top voice cast also includes Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J Cricket, who acts as Pinocchio’s conscience, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and Gregory Mann as Pinocchio.

★★★★ JE

Soaps

Live Sport

  • FIFA World Cup: Croatia v Brazil, 2:30 pm (Kick-off 3 pm), BBC One
  • FIFA World Cup: Netherlands v Argentina, 6:30 pm (Kick-off 7 pm), BBC One

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Kirstie's Handmade Christmas for some festive cheer!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

