Man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man and charged him with attempted rape among other charges, according to a release from the MPD.

Allen Myatt, 32, was arrested on the following charges:

Kidnapping

Attempted rape

Resisting arrest

Failure to obey

Police said they were called to 1651 Knollwood Drive, Knollwood Apartments at around 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 in reference to a “disturbance” at the location.

When police arrived, they knocked on the door and “heard signs of a struggle and forced entry into the apartment.”

Police said Myatt acted “erratic” and became “combative with officers and physically refused to comply.”

Myatt was arrested and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Four days later on Thursday, Dec. 8, Myatt was released from the hospital. Myatt was in the hospital for four days due to “being under the influence of an unknown substance.”

Through an investigation, police said Myatt tried to sexually assault the victim and prevented the woman from leaving the apartment.

