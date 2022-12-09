Read full article on original website
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
Work Has Begun On El Porton in Union Gap. When Will It Re-Open?
The Yakima Valley has been down one of its favorite restaurants since early September, but it looks like repairs have started on the roof of the El Porton located at 2512 Main Street in in Union Gap. Since the blaze, fans of Mexican cuisine have been forced to either head to El Porton’s other location on Tieton Drive (4808 Tieton Drive) or one of the other fine restaurants in Yakima (El Mirador, Xochimoilco, El porton De Pepe) to get their cravings filled.
6 Wish List Items Yakima DOES NOT want for Christmas
As children finish their Christmas lists for Santa, adults (for the most part) are doing quite the opposite. Maybe it’s just me, but I’m looking at this time of year as non-stop deadlines. My schedule is so slammed with obligations it just makes my head spin: family functions, friends gathering for the holidays, events, and work deadlines. Don’t get me wrong, the more things I have to do, there is a part of me that feels grateful (if I’m needed or requested to attend, then I’m wanted & loved, simple as that). As I’ve gotten older, I realize my Christmas want list has changed drastically, more of an “I don’t want” list. The things that I cherish more are things that can’t really be bought, so that brought the question to mind, “What DON’T you want for Christmas?”
6 Best Yakima Valley Bookstores to Visit on a Cold and Snowy Day
There is nothing like cuddling up with a good book on a cold and snowy day. You can make yourself some hot chocolate or any sort of hot beverage and unwind as you get lost in a story. I’m old enough to remember when we had a Barnes and Nobles in Union Gap near the Valley Mall. I was so devastated when it closed down. We fortunately however, still have some amazing Yakima Valley bookshops we can visit on a cold and snowy Yakima Valley day.
Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas at Seasons Dec 14 in Yakima
The next amazing holiday performance is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. From hoedown to highbrow and everything in between is what you'll experience with Mark O'Connor's - An Appalachian Christmas. Mark O'Connor's: An Appalachian Christmas at The Seasons Performance Hall. Come celebrate the holiday season bluegrass style...
Check Out: Drive By Lights of Selah
Here we are, pretty much a 3rd of the way into December, and been dealing with winter for what feels like forever (technically, winter doesn’t even start till 12/21). I will say the holiday lights on the houses are definitely helping brighten the season. Literally and figuratively. I drove through the neighborhood of West Valley and got some pics of different houses lit up (check those out here), and I went back out the other night to see some more bright lights! This time, I traveled around Selah!
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley They Would Go Here
If The Characters from White Lotus Came to Yakima Valley... The White Lotus Season 2 finale is upon us this weekend and we cannot wait to see who ends up dead at the end of the episode 7. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT WHO ENDS UP DEAD IN THE WHITE LOTUS...
Join the $20 Red Kettle Challenge Saturday and Raise Beyond $10k
You've probably heard the familiar ringing of bells this holiday season as you rush inside stores to grab whatever is needed for meals and beyond and you may or may not already drop a bit of cash in the Red Kettle but this Saturday there is a local challenge that is sure to make a difference in the lives of many.
5 Spots For Fantastic Live Christmas Trees (Yakima, Selah, Wapato)
Believe it or not, some families have a tradition of putting up their Christmas tree right before Christmas. It may seem weird, but it can be pretty fun. Not to mention, much less worry when it comes to keeping the pets from destroying it or kids (or adult men) from snooping under the tree. The tradition (at least for the few families I’ve experienced it with) goes like this. Get the tree a couple of days before Christmas. Bring it in and set it up on Christmas Eve. Have the big family dinner, and everyone spends time decorating the tree while Christmas music or movies play in the background. Boom! The tree is all ready for Santa. You go to sleep, and the following morning, you enjoy the gifts and spend time with the family.
Win $500: Are You Displaying Yakima’s Best Christmas Lights?
We're ready to light up our streets and neighborhoods brighter than ever this holiday season, and we need YOUR help to 'LIGHT UP YAKIMA'. Between now and Dec. 16th, we want to see photos of your holiday light displays. Light Up Yakima Grand Prize $500 Visa Gift Card From Coca-Cola...
Capitol Theatre Best Extras Series, All is Calm Dec. 16 in Yakima
Just in time for the holiday season. It's another in the Capitol Best Extras series at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima. All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at The Capitol Theatre. From capitoltheatre.org: It was World War I on the Western Front. Out of the violence a silence,...
Frigid All Week. Is Snow Forecast When Temps Rise in Yakima?
The two to four inches forecast for Yakima on Friday and Saturday turned out to be six to eight inches and more in some parts of the valley. Though some of the snow has been melted with above-freezing daytime temperatures, there's a change coming this week. Bundle up. Yakima Forecast...
Official Review of the Holiday Light Fest is a Must see in Yakima!
The Christmas season is in full swing around the Yakima Valley, and families everywhere are celebrating Christmas traditions together again. Some celebrate together for the first time since covid started, bringing back old family traditions and fun. However, some of the traditions started during covid are ones we look forward to now every year.
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave [PHOTOS]
Peek Inside the Abandoned 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave in Yakima. What would you like to see replace the old 7-Eleven on Summitview Ave? It was a very strange day when the 7-Eleven closed earlier this year. The employees were distraught to find out that they would soon be losing their jobs. Customers were irate that they no longer had a place to stop in any given moment of the day and pick up last minute items on their way to and from work.
These 4 Yakima Valley Spots Have the Best Pizza Crusts
Here’s the Top 4 Yakima Valley Spots With the Best Pizza Crusts. I love to dip my pizza crusts in a thing of ranch sauce but recently, I discovered that pizza crusts taste even better dipped in Caesar salad dressing. Who knew?! This delicious and mouth-watering revelation came to me after my recent order of a pepperoni and cheese personal pan pizza at Round Table Pizza in West Valley. This culinary delight led me to thinking about which Yakima Valley spots have the best pizza crusts (so that I can continue my newfound tradition of dipping my crusts in Caesar dressing).
Yakima Fire Department Saving Lives With Free Smoke Alarms
December is a popular month for house fires. The National Fire Protection Association says lots of things increase the risk of fire during the holidays including heating, decorations, winter storms and candles. It's the reason why firefighters in the state are hoping you're doing everything to stay safe the season including making sure your home has a working smoke alarm.
7 Stories of Stolen Restaurant Items in the Yakima Valley: Part 2
Sometimes it isn't about being a klepto, sometimes it's about loads of alcohol or the urge to take a memento from one of the best evenings of your life. This isn't encouraging anyone to steal, it's just about the stories of those items of the past that ended up in our houses instead of at our favorite restaurants.
3 Christmas Spending Habits for a Fantastic Holiday Season 100%
Oh, the weather outside is delightful but my bank account is frightful, and since it's now Christmas time, shall I charge credit cards or decline? Yakima's expert financial advisor provides the three biggest tips for having a wonderful and stress-free holiday when it comes to money spent at Christmas time.
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month
3 Cheery Reasons to Visit the Ellensburg Night Market This Month. Here are 3 cheery reasons to visit the Ellensburg Holiday Night Market!. This is the final month to see the Ellensburg Night Market!. Night Markets are fun!. Donkeys!. Keep reading to find out more about each of these three...
Fires at Naches Landfill Result in Permit Suspension
A landfill in Naches has had it's permit suspended until problem fires on the property can be stopped. Officials at the The Yakima Health District has suspended the permit held by the Caton Landfill at 1500 Naches Wenas Road in Naches. Health district officials say they've been working with the...
