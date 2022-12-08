ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

thedetroitbureau.com

Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid

Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
FREEPORT, IL
hotelnewsresource.com

The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale

CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
DODGEVILLE, WI
WIFR

Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County

(WIFR) - 2 cars crash head-on in Winnebago County around 7:15 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of North Main street and Gleasman Road. Law enforcement say no one was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as North Main street is blocked off until further notice. This...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
CarBuzz.com

Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing

Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
BELVIDERE, IL
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Penalties codified for unnecessary EMS calls, golf carts on public roads violations

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday approved first readings of two ordinance amendments, the first of which offers a three-tier penalty structure for members of the community placing unnecessary or preventable calls for emergency services, and a second which outlines a two-tier penalty structure for those in violation of the city’s “golf carts on public roads” ordinance.
WHITEWATER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs

MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location

MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said to a room full of applause at the...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Popular antibiotic still in short supply

MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall

MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure

Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
MILWAUKEE, WI

