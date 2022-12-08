Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
thedetroitbureau.com
Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid
Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
WIFR
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
Mental Health Concerns Arise Amid Belvidere Chrysler Shutdown, Experts Say
The Belvidere Chrysler plant in Belvidere, Illinois has been a major employer and economic driver in the area for decades. However, recent reports indicate that the plant is facing significant challenges, which could have a negative impact on the local economy. Automotive News says production at the Belvidere Chrysler facility...
hotelnewsresource.com
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale
CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
WIFR
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
(WIFR) - 2 cars crash head-on in Winnebago County around 7:15 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of North Main street and Gleasman Road. Law enforcement say no one was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as North Main street is blocked off until further notice. This...
Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing
Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Penalties codified for unnecessary EMS calls, golf carts on public roads violations
The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday approved first readings of two ordinance amendments, the first of which offers a three-tier penalty structure for members of the community placing unnecessary or preventable calls for emergency services, and a second which outlines a two-tier penalty structure for those in violation of the city’s “golf carts on public roads” ordinance.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin health systems see longer waits at urgent care, ERs
MADISON, Wis. — An increase in seasonal illnesses, which includes the flu and COVID-19, has led to more patients seeking care at urgent care clinics and emergency departments. What You Need To Know. Respiratory viruses, which include the flu and COVID-19, have more Wisconsinites looking for care at emergency...
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
‘Yes, it’s going to happen’: City of Madison gets wheels rolling on identifying potential Amtrak station location
MADISON, Wis. — Residents of Madison started signaling where they would like to see an Amtrak station potentially set up shop, as the city held a kickoff meeting for the passenger rail station study Wednesday. “I think I can say with confidence that Madison wants passenger rail service,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said to a room full of applause at the...
spectrumnews1.com
Popular antibiotic still in short supply
MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
CBS 58
Stolen credit cards used to spend over $8,000 in Mayfair Mall incident
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Over $8,000 has reportedly been charged at stores in Mayfair Mall using stolen credit cards. The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects that used two victims' credit cards at the Apple Store and Nordstrom. Police report that...
Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
wisconsinexaminer.com
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure
Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
