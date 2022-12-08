Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.

