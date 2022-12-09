Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Hallie Shoffner returns to her roots; pushes for environmentally friendly farm practices
Hallie Shoffner grew up on a farm near the township of Shoffner, named for her family in rural Jackson County. When she left to attend college at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., she decided to study one of her passions, literature. After graduating, she received a master’s degree from the...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
KATV
Clark County family wins 75th Arkansas Farm Bureau farm family of the year
Clark County (KATV) — The Arkansas Farm Bureau this week honored and recognized eight farm families in the state as nominee for their 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the year. This year, Ted Huneycutt won that prestigious award. According to Huneycutt, he still thinks the Arkansas Farm Bureau...
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders to keep Wes Ward as Agriculture Secretary
A lot of changes will come when Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes office at the beginning of next year, but at least one thing will remain the same. Sanders announced Monday (Dec. 12) that she will reappoint Wes Ward as the secretary of the Department of Agriculture. “As the current...
KTLO
Arkansas changes social studies course order
Arkansas public school students and their teachers will see changes in the order of their history and geography courses as the result of newly revised state standards in social studies. Geography, which is now taught in seventh grade, will become a course for the state’s fifth graders. And the first...
talkbusiness.net
From Memphis to NWA: Edwards thrives at Art Ventures
As accomplished as Lakeisha Edwards is — and she is very accomplished — her résumé doesn’t exactly scream “arts ecosystem.”. Born and raised in Tennessee, the 43-year-old Edwards spent most of her professional career in operations and leadership roles as a social worker or food bank administrator. She also holds dual bachelor’s degrees in social work and psychology from the University of Memphis.
magnoliareporter.com
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
Kait 8
Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
KATV
Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to reappoint Arkansas' secretary of agriculture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture. In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
talkbusiness.net
Family Council, Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families outline legislative priorities
The Arkansas Legislature is gearing up for its regular session at the beginning of the year, and many groups and organizations will be pushing changes in state laws. Family Council President Jerry Cox and Laura Kellams, NWA Director for Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families, discussed with Talk Business & Politics what their groups’ legislative priorities will be during the next session.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Tuesday
Our active fall/winter severe weather season continues with our next round of severe thunderstorms arriving Tuesday.
Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
KTLO
Suit on in-home care in Arkansas allowed to go forward; Yellville woman joined as plaintiff
A lawsuit that a Yellville woman joined contending Arkansas is improperly reducing and terminating in-home services for elderly and disabled people will go forward after a federal appeals court on Friday affirmed a lower court’s denial of a motion to dismiss the suit. Ginger Dearmore joined the lawsuit filed...
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
KHBS
Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Arkansas
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, making it even easier for local residents to get household items, furniture, food, and more at discounted prices. Read on to learn more.
neareport.com
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Coy’s Southern Eats stops by Arkansas Today
Clay Caffey and Tracy Manning Brown stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Coy's Southern Eats.
talkbusiness.net
Hope for the holidays: Low-dose CT scans for lung cancer
Thanksgiving came and went before we entered full-blown holiday mode. Despite the hustle and bustle of the season, many of us are looking forward to gathering with family and friends, ideally over a spread of delicious food. But for some Arkansans, this time of year—and the empty seats at our tables—can be a painful reminder of the loved ones we’ve lost. Far too often, it’s to lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in our state.
