Arkadelphia, AR

outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders to keep Wes Ward as Agriculture Secretary

A lot of changes will come when Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes office at the beginning of next year, but at least one thing will remain the same. Sanders announced Monday (Dec. 12) that she will reappoint Wes Ward as the secretary of the Department of Agriculture. “As the current...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas changes social studies course order

Arkansas public school students and their teachers will see changes in the order of their history and geography courses as the result of newly revised state standards in social studies. Geography, which is now taught in seventh grade, will become a course for the state’s fifth graders. And the first...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

From Memphis to NWA: Edwards thrives at Art Ventures

As accomplished as Lakeisha Edwards is — and she is very accomplished — her résumé doesn’t exactly scream “arts ecosystem.”. Born and raised in Tennessee, the 43-year-old Edwards spent most of her professional career in operations and leadership roles as a social worker or food bank administrator. She also holds dual bachelor’s degrees in social work and psychology from the University of Memphis.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Bikers are hitting the trails in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - There is now a new way for Arkansans and tourists to travel in the Natural State. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday the official designation of the United States Bike Route (USBR) 80 through Arkansas. This marks the state’s first nationally recognized bicycle route according to a news release.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Family Council, Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families outline legislative priorities

The Arkansas Legislature is gearing up for its regular session at the beginning of the year, and many groups and organizations will be pushing changes in state laws. Family Council President Jerry Cox and Laura Kellams, NWA Director for Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families, discussed with Talk Business & Politics what their groups’ legislative priorities will be during the next session.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas restaurants struggle to find workers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The impact of the nationwide labor shortage is being felt around Central Arkansas. Nationally, the number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined by 186,000 in November, according to Labor Department data. "People should be flocking and coming for work,"...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas: Advice for driving in rainy weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody likes to drive in heavy rain, but sometimes it's unavoidable. If you have to go out, here is some advice fromAAA and the AARP on the best ways to stay safe. Check your headlights ahead of time and make sure your tires are properly inflated....
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Hope for the holidays: Low-dose CT scans for lung cancer

Thanksgiving came and went before we entered full-blown holiday mode. Despite the hustle and bustle of the season, many of us are looking forward to gathering with family and friends, ideally over a spread of delicious food. But for some Arkansans, this time of year—and the empty seats at our tables—can be a painful reminder of the loved ones we’ve lost. Far too often, it’s to lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in our state.
ARKANSAS STATE

