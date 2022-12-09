Lewisville, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

South Oak Cliff High School has clinched its ticket to a return to the state title game.Photo byDave Adamson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2021, South Oak Cliff made history, by becoming the first Dallas ISD school to win a state championship since 1958. It's been sixty-three years since Dallas ISD has been able to hoist a trophy. WFAA reports that South Oak Cliff defeated Argyle 14-6 during this weekend's Division II state semifinal game. Dallas News reports that SOC allowed Argyle just 188 total yards and 87 yards on the ground. SOC's red-zone defense saved the day. The South Oak Cliff Bears have now secured their spot at AT&T Stadium, making it the second time in a row. They now are facing off against Port Neches-Groves.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO