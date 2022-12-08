ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Smith honored by SEC

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week in leading the Razorbacks to wins over UNC Greensboro and Oklahoma, the league announced today. Smith shared the honor with Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Black averaged 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas takes down Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Arkansas closed the first half with a 12-4 run, opened the second half with an 11-2 spurt and never looked back in an 88-78 win over Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic, played at the BOK Center. The #9/8 Razorbacks improve...
NORMAN, OK

