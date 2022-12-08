Read full article on original website
Berkeley teacher named first winner of 'Chris Kindness Award'
The new iniative seeks to celebrate, promote and honor those who engage in acts of kindness in the city of Berkeley. The award program was started by UC Berkeley Haas School of Business professor Alan Ross.
NIAD Hosts Holiday Art Sale Featuring Local Artists
Nuturing Independence Through Artistic Development (NIAD) hosts an open house and holiday sale to showcase local artists in Richmond. KTVU's Alex Savidge speaks with local artist Jason Powell-Smith and Executive Director Amanda Eicher about the program.
Warming centers open in 3 North Bay cities
SONOMA, Calif. - Three North Bay cities are opening warming centers for the next few days as overnight temperatures are expected to plummet. Centers will be open in Sonoma, Santa Rosa and San Rafael Monday through Thursday. The Santa Rosa center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7...
UC academic workers partly end strike
OAKLAND, Calif. - Graduate student employees and academic researchers at the University of California will return to work on Monday, partly ending a weekslong strike – the largest in UC history. The New York Times reported that Friday's ratification vote by about 12,000 of the senior-most striking workers was...
SF supervisors look at opening safe-consumption sites in wake of Tenderloin Center's closure
SAN FRANCISCO - A coalition of San Francisco supervisors and health advocates will hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce plans to fast-track wellness hubs that would include safe-consumption sites in the wake of the Tenderloin Center's closure. The Tenderloin Center, located near Hyde and Market streets at U.N....
SFPD swears in 2 new horses as members of the mounted unit
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is poised to swear in two new horses, Gus and Duke, as members of the mounted unit. In a news release, the police department said it conducted an "exhaustive search" which took more than a year. Among other qualifications, SFPD policy requires...
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Marine veteran shot dead hailed a hero for defending Vallejo restaurant server from robber
VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo restaurant worker says one of her regular customers is a hero for coming to her aid when she was confronted by an apparent robber, who shot him dead. "He saved my life. That's the type of person he was. He saved my life. He's always...
Snow continues to slam Tahoe as rain eases in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area will have scattered showers Sunday as Tahoe continues to get slammed with snow. Nearly 38 inches fell over the last 24 hours at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, which brings a 7-day total to nearly 68 inches, officials said. The snow in the Sierra will continue to fall on Sunday, according to meteorologists.
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
Scattered rain, blue skies, and rainbows in Bay Area
The Bay Area will see sporadic rain all day Sunday, opening up to blue skies and maybe even a rainbow. Meanwhile the Tahoe area is dealing with widespread power outages due to snowfall.
'Tripledemic' prompts change to CDC masking guidance
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At San Jose’s Christmas in the Park event, families enjoyed dazzling lights, kiddie rides, and festive performances. The outdoor event is a holiday favorite but this year, some people chose to enjoy the celebration masked up. Michael Clinkscales of San Jose said, "Flu numbers I...
Woman dies in San Jose in traffic collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to the hospital with major injuries and she died there, police said. This is the...
Friends mourn 16-year-old Castlemont student shot dead in East Oakland
Oakland - A 16-year-old boy shot and killed in East Oakland was a student at Castlemont High School, friends told KTVU. Gilmer Lopez Perez and a friend were shot near 68th and Bancroft avenues at about 10:45 p.m. Friday. Friends said the two victims left the scene in a van...
Sunnyvale engineer wins District 3 City Council seat by one vote
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A Sunnyvale engineer running for office for the first time made history last month when he won his city council race by one vote. This is the first time this has happened in Sunnyvale and after a mandatory recount, Santa Clara County certified the election last week.
Lawrence Livermore nuclear fusion researchers working towards clean energy breakthrough
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory researchers are on the cusp of a potential breakthrough in nuclear fusion research. It's been decades in the making and could put us one-step closer to an infinite source of clean energy.
San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the first time in over a decade, the city of San Jose says new housing will be built in the near future. The North San Jose development will add over 30,000 homes and will be located near public transit stations. The agreement to build more...
Teen slain in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A teen was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday. Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.
Person dies in Highway 4 crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A collision on Highway 4 killed one person in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The death was reported on eastbound Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp shortly after 11 a.m. Video at the scene showed police motorcycles and a fire truck...
