Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
How to solo carry in League of Legends Season 13
In a team game like League of Legends, it can be difficult to win if your teammates are weighing you down. While some games are impossible to carry, these are some tips that’ll help you get more Ws in Season 13. It’s easy to look at the best League...
Overwatch 2 players desperate for even more Sojourn nerfs
Following community outcry dating back to Overwatch 2’s launch, Sojourn finally received a few nerfs in the Season 2 patch. However, many in the community claim that they weren’t enough. Sojourn has been a point of contention for the Overwatch 2 community since the game launched, and it’s...
What is Warzone 2 Mini Royale? Season 1 Reloaded LTM explained
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brings the Mini Royale mode back for a limited time, but how does it work? We’ve got everything you need to know about the rules for each Warzone 2 Mini Royale match. Although Warzone 2 hasn’t been out in the wild for too long,...
Apex Legends Arenas could finally be removed in Season 16
The end could be nigh for Apex Legends’ Arenas mode as insiders have been claiming that it’ll be removed in Season 16. When Arenas was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 9, plenty of fans were excited to get to grips with the new take on the battle royale.
Overwatch 2 Level Designer explains why map pools are “needed” each new season
The Overwatch 2 developers have explained why seasonal map pools exist and what players can expect from returning maps down the road. Map pools have returned to Overwatch in OW2 giving players a set number of available locations to queue into when they select Quick Play or Competitive, but not everyone has been a fan.
Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone 2 as one of the “worst” battle royales ever
Dr Disrespect claims that Warzone 2 is among the “worst” battle royales he’s played, but he’s still diving into the Call of Duty BR alongside ZLaner. When it comes to battle royale games, you’ll be hard-pressed to find somebody with more experience than Dr Disrespect. The former Call of Duty map designer has played them all, everything from H1Z1 to PUBG, Realm Royale and Battlefield’s Firestorm.
Warzone 2 players furious over frustrating ‘random weapon’ buy station bug
Warzone players have begun desperately pleading to devs via Twitter for a fix to a buy station bug that gives you a random weapon when buying your loadouts. Despite all the hype, Warzone 2 launched with a number of bugs and headaches that many players hoped wouldn’t impact the game for too long.
Warzone 2 glitch lets dead players avoid Gulag and they’re baffled by it
A bizarre Warzone 2 glitch is bringing players back to life and allowing them to stay in Al Mazrah while waiting for their Gulag. As with the original game, the Gulag is an iconic aspect of Warzone 2 that allows players to earn a second chance if their gun skills are sharp enough to win a 2v2 arena-style battle.
Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer Builds: Season 7
Even Diablo and his minions can’t outrun the forces of death. Here are the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer builds for Season 7. Making their debut in Diablo 2, the Necromancer has been a fan-favorite character class for over twenty years. The class relies on poison and bone spells but can also summon a horde of undead minions to do their bidding. While their place was largely taken by the equally fantastic and macabre Witch Doctor in Diablo 3, the Necromancer was brought back by popular demand in a major expansion. The character class is also set to return in the upcoming Diablo 4.
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
Warzone star Aydan hit with surprise first Twitch ban
One of Warzone’s most popular competitors has just been banned on Twitch as streaming sensation Aydan just has his account removed from the platform for the very first time. One of the CoD scene’s biggest personalities has just been removed from Twitch. Ex-Fortnite pro turned prolific Warzone competitor Aydan is currently unable to access his account on the platform as a result of a December 12 Twitch ban.
Where to find Snom & Frosmoth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Generation 8’s adorable Snom and Frosmouth make a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these two Ice/Bug-type Pokemon in Paldea. Fans of Ice-type Pokemon are in for a treat in Scarlet & Violet as many new and returning Ice-types like...
Asmongold explains new features WoW Classic plus desperately needs to revive MMO
Twitch star streamer Asmongold laid out what features WoW Classic plus would need in order to help revive the retro-MMORPG. Rumors of a potential refresh for World of Warcraft Classic have been swirling now for quite some time. While there has been no news regarding if the suspected ‘WoW Classic...
Best Umbreon build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for Tera Raids
Umbreon, the fan-favorite Dark-type Eeveelution, is the best support Pokemon for Tera Raid battles, and here is how you can build one to carry your team with stat buffs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. When approaching a Tera Raid battle, players often think dealing the most damage is key to...
Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players
Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “horrendous” thermal scopes
Finding the right scope in Modern Warfare 2 comes down to personal preference, but players stay away from thermal scopes because of a visibility issue. Modern Warfare 2 streamlined editing weapons while also adding new layers of customization. In Call of Duty Vanguard, players chose 10 different attachments. MW2 cut that number down to five, making editing weapons less daunting.
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys 136 preview teases perfect end to Ash and Goh’s adventure
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys is coming to a close, and Ash and Goh may be preparing to face off against Lugia one last time before moving on to their next challenges. Ash and Goh have been through many life-altering adventures since their first meeting in Pokemon Journeys. Goh has grown to care about the bond between himself and his companions, while Ash has ascended to the position of World Champion following his amazing battle with Leon in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys.
How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share easy way to take out Ditto Tera Raids
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are sharing tips on how to deal with Ditto Tera Raids after they learned how the transformative Pokemon works. Tera Raids are among the most challenging activities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. They offer an even greater challenge in the post-game as players will unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids, which boosts the boss’s level, stats, and special abilities in battle.
