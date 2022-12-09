ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metra train hits car in Arlington Heights

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A driver was injured after the car they were driving was hit by a Metra train Thursday evening in Arlington Heights, according to police.

The Arlington Heights Police Department said the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Arlington Heights police.

The crash is still under investigation by the Metra Police Department.

Traffic and train service has resumed.

