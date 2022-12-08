Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, CQQQ
In trading on Monday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coupa Software, up about 26.8% and shares of C3.AI, up about 9.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
LOMA or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Building Products - Home Builders sector might want to consider either Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) or NVR (NVR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Global, Teck Resources and Garmin
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA), Teck Resources Ltd (Symbol: TECK), and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Global - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 1/3/23, Teck Resources Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/30/22, and Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PARAA's recent stock price of $21.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Paramount Global - Class A to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when PARAA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for TECK to open 0.34% lower in price and for GRMN to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: Visa
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fabrinet (FN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
NASDAQ
TME vs. ABNB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Content stocks are likely familiar with Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value...
NASDAQ
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chico's FAS (CHS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chico's FAS (CHS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.4%. Leading the group were shares of Weber, up about 23.2% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 5.4% on the day. Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Golar LNG (GLNG) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Golar LNG GLNG is being well-served by the positivity surrounding the LNG market. The surging inflation caused a spike in oil and natural gas prices. Moreover, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Europe is likely to look for gas supplies outside Russia. Driven by the buoyant demand for gas in Europe due to its efforts to procure supply ahead of the winter, the freight rate to charter an LNG carrier in the Atlantic basin surged to a record high of $397,500 per day on Oct 11. This upward movement of LNG freight rates bodes well for the company.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its cloud capabilities, acquisitions and consulting businesses. ACN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing and...
msn.com
The S&P 500 is on the cusp of breaking through a level that might spell the end of the bear market
The stock market has sputtered at times over the past three weeks, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements Wednesday prompted the S&P 500 to jump above a technical resistance level at 4030 points. The benchmark index is now challenging the declining 200-day moving average (MA) and the trend...
NASDAQ
NULV, XRT: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the NULV ETF, where 7,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 13.4% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow...
NASDAQ
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Commercial Metals (CMC) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Commercial Metals (CMC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Commercial Metals is a member of our Basic...
NASDAQ
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive - Domestic sector might want to consider either Paccar (PCAR) or Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Morningstar Ultimate Stock Pickers' Top Selections
The stock pickers include 22 money managers who oversee mutual funds covered by Morningstar analysts. With the S&P 500 down 17% this year, you may be thinking this is a good time to pick up some stock bargains. Here are companies you may want to consider. Morningstar has created a...
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Chewy vs. Six Flags Entertainment
With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates, many economists predict the U.S. economy will fall into a recession at some point in the near future. No wonder the S&P 500 has dropped by 16% this year. Still, that gives patient investors a potentially rewarding opportunity. But you should do...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:. Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Comments / 0