Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah
The No. 4 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute.
BYU Football Community Offer Prayers To Hospitalized Alum Mike Leach
PROVO, Utah – Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. According to reports, Leach suffered a “massive heart attack” on Sunday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and...
Defensive Lineman Talitu'i Pututau Commits to BYU
On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was defensive lineman Talitu'i Pututau from West High School. Shortly after his visit, Talitu'i announced his commitment to BYU.
What James Franklin said about the Rose Bowl vs Utah
James Franklin says he has a lot of respect for Utah as they are a gritty team that finds ways to win.
BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit
On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.
Dual award of 2030, 2034 Winter Games backed by U.S. Olympic officials
U.S. Olympic leaders back dual award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games but not ready to say Salt Lake City should be in possible permanent site rotation. Read more.
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology
Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
I lived in Park City, Utah, for over 12 years. Here are 8 of my favorite things to do and see in town, both on and off the slopes.
A list of the best things to do in Park City, Utah, from skiing at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort, where to do apres-ski, and more.
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
Salt Lake City man sentenced to 3 years in prison for gas-skimming scheme in Utah, Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a gas-skimming scheme in Utah and Idaho has been sentenced to serve three years in federal prison and pay nearly $200,000 in restitution. Yofre Napoleon Almonte, a Salt Lake City resident but...
