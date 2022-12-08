ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Football Community Offer Prayers To Hospitalized Alum Mike Leach

PROVO, Utah – Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. According to reports, Leach suffered a “massive heart attack” on Sunday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and...
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

Defensive Lineman Talitu'i Pututau Commits to BYU

On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was defensive lineman Talitu'i Pututau from West High School. Shortly after his visit, Talitu'i announced his commitment to BYU.
PROVO, UT
CougsDaily

BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit

On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

John Browning: The Ogden Man Who Revamped Firearms Technology

Utahns love their guns, and they have John Moses Browning to thank for it. Browning was a renowned and influential firearms designer responsible for developing numerous varieties of military and civilian firearms, many of which were so impactful that they are still in use today. Nearly every type of gun has Browning’s fingerprints engrained in its history somewhere, and similarly, nearly every part of Ogden does, too.
OGDEN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Salt Lake City – (With Photos)

We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah. We cover excellent breakfast and brunch spots downtown, the burbs, and frankly everywhere in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade. This is where you’ll find the best biscuits...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
UTAH STATE

