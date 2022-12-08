ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
asu.edu

ASU leader Chris Howard salutes veterans at fall stole ceremony

The Air Force Academy graduate advocates '3 PhDs of leadership' to fellow veterans in keynote speech. An Arizona State University leader, Air Force veteran and former Rhodes Scholar offered salutations, congratulations and leadership guidance to graduating veterans Dec. 10 inside Tempe’s Desert Financial Arena. Chris Howard, executive vice president...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

FLAGSHIP program puts underrepresented students on path to success

Students to attend largest conference of geoscientists in the world, held Dec. 12–16 in Chicago. This month, a group of 19 students and recent graduates is headed to Chicago for the largest and most influential geoscientists conference in the world. The trip is a key component of FLAGSHIP, otherwise...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy