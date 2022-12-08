ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, WI

nbc15.com

Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall

MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies

Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people. Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together.
WATERTOWN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed

DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
DEFOREST, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
DANE COUNTY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

One person dead after Hwy. 51 vehicle fire Friday

The driver of a vehicle found on fire Friday morning at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County Hwy. AB was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 9 news release, at 11:27 a.m, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the McFarland Police Department and McFarland Fire and EMS Departments were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on County Hwy. AB at Hwy. 51 in the Town of Dunn.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure

Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member. In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
MADISON, WI

