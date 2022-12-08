Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machine
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Women's Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to 'give it all we have' in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY TODAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 weather team has issued a First Alert Day for today, as a complex winter system moves into the Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in place for most of the region through 6:00 this evening. Measurable snowfall is likely, and temperatures right around freezing will lead to travel issues, especially in the morning. Conditions will improve this afternoon as snow tapers off and pavement temperatures rise above freezing.
nbc15.com
Traffic delays on I-90/94 in Juneau Co. after sweet potato semi catches fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi carrying sweet potatoes caught fire Sunday morning, causing traffic delays on the interstate in Juneau County. The semi started on fire around 6:30 a.m. An update from WisDOT at 1:40 p.m. said the scene was cleared and all lanes of the interstate are back open.
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Friday amid snowfall
MADISON, Wis. — Snowy conditions and dozens of crashes snarled traffic across southern Wisconsin Friday and kept first responders and tow truck drivers busy. Between 5 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said its troopers responded to 32 crashes and 61 calls to assist motorists, including more than 50 vehicle runoffs. Duty Sergeant Craig Morehouse said the number...
nbc15.com
FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY - Wet, Heavy Snow Expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A complicated forecast remains over the next week with multiple storms systems slated to move through southern Wisconsin. Each will have the potential for rain, snow, or a wintry mix. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday ahead of our first disturbance. Early indications are for 1-4 inches of wet snow. Local totals northwest of Madison could exceed 5 inches. Another chance of mixed precipitation arrives by the middle of next week. Stay tuned as we get a better grasp on just what will pan out in the days ahead.
nbc15.com
A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies
Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people. Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together.
I-39 fully reopened outside of DeForest after semi jack-knifed
DEFOREST, Wis. — A jack-knifed semi truck blocked parts of I-39 southbound north of DeForest for roughly three hours Friday morning, according to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT officials said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 124, just south of the ramp from Highway 60. The crash was finally cleared around 12:30 p.m. The...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested for 7 OWI, threatening law enforcement after crashing into tree
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old from Madison was arrested for his seventh OWI offense after officers came across a car that had crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer on the Traffic Enforcement Safety Team spotted the car against the tree near the intersection of Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. on December 5.
nbc15.com
City leaders confident Portage battery plant will stay open
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - City officials are confident the Energizer battery manufacturing plant in Portage will stay open, despite closing rumors. NBC15 News looked into an anonymous tip from an employee that manufacturers at Energizer plants in Fennimore and Portage were told the future of their jobs wasn’t certain.
nbc15.com
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
stoughtonnews.com
One person dead after Hwy. 51 vehicle fire Friday
The driver of a vehicle found on fire Friday morning at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County Hwy. AB was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 9 news release, at 11:27 a.m, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the McFarland Police Department and McFarland Fire and EMS Departments were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on County Hwy. AB at Hwy. 51 in the Town of Dunn.
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
wisconsinexaminer.com
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure
Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
nbc15.com
Mother/Son duo are “Beyond Blessed” working as volunteers in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. “I started helping and I get to see all my friends...
nbc15.com
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member. In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on...
nbc15.com
MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
