Hickman boys wrestling narrowly defeats Cavaliers; Spartans girls basketball dominates at home

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Columbia Missourian
MU women's basketball knocks off Jackson State for fifth straight win
Missouri women's basketball won its fifth straight contest and second in three days with a 74-61 victory over Jackson State on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. It's the Tigers third victory over a team ranked in the top 100 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, as Jackson State entered the game ranked at No. 73.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball's perfect start continues
Hickman girls basketball stayed unbeaten after defeating Marquette 69-51 Saturday in Chesterfield. The Kewpies (5-0) next play in the Norm Stewart Classic against Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
Former MU defensive end Ford commits to Toledo
Travion Ford is the first former Missouri football player to find a new home in the transfer portal following the 2022 season. The redshirt freshman announced his commitment to Toledo on Monday after visiting this weekend. Ford, a four-star recruit out of Lutheran North, didn't find a role in the...
Columbia Missourian
Border beatdown: Kansas hands MU first loss of season
Kansas was unfazed by the 15,000-plus fans packed into Mizzou Arena, it was unfazed by the energetic Missouri student section singing “Mr. Brightside” and unfazed when Truman the Tiger dropped from the rafters holding a stuffed Jayhawk. Instead, it was business as usual for No. 6 Kansas, marching...
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling drops dual against Virginia Tech
No. 7 Missouri wrestling dropped a top-10 dual against No. 9 Virginia Tech 17-15 on Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) and Hokies (1-1) each won five individual contests, but Virginia Tech took two by major decision to secure the victory.
Columbia Missourian
Nitzel and Whiting headline MU wrestling's day at UNI Open
Seth Nitzel and Clayton Whiting led the way for No. 7 Missouri wrestling at the UNI Open on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Nitzel won at 285 pounds, while Whiting claimed victory at 184 pounds. Multiple Tigers turned in third-place finishes, with Kade Moore at 125 pounds, Cameron Steed at...
Columbia Missourian
Using Missouri's strengths, Kansas leaves Columbia with a 28-point victory
During Missouri’s 95-67 loss to No. 6 Kansas, the Jayhawks tripled the Tigers’ assist total, tallying 24 to Missouri’s eight, while committing seven fewer turnovers (14 to MU’s 21). It was a complete 360 for the Tigers, as Dennis Gates’ team came into the contest recording 20-plus assists in seven of its nine games and forcing the nation’s third-most turnovers per game with 21.3. In the latest edition of the longtime Border War, the Tigers losing the assist-to-turnover-ratio battle was just a microcosm of areas the Jayhawks excelled in that had played a key role in the Tigers’ undefeated start to the season.
Columbia Missourian
Class of 2025 target Marks felt at home on Missouri visit
Missouri football held visitors this weekend, recruiting not only high school targets but also players in the transfer portal. One of the high school recruits who visited was Class of 2025 defensive lineman Juju Marks. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound bruiser received an offer during the latter half of his sophomore season...
Columbia Missourian
The Border War returns to Columbia
Anticipation was high ahead of Missouri men's basketball hosting Kansas for the first time in 10 years in Columbia on Saturday. Mizzou Arena hosted a sellout crowd, but it was all Kansas during the game as the Jayhawks rolled to a 95-67 win. Missouri guards D'Moi Hodge and Nick Honor led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points each, while Kansas forward Jalen Wilson led both teams with 24 points.
Columbia Missourian
Sacred Heart celebrates Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe
It was still dark out when Catholics in Columbia began singing Monday morning to la Virgen de Guadalupe, the name for the Mexican apparition of the Virgin Mary. It is said the Virgin appeared to an indigenous man named Juan Diego multiple times in December 1531. The belief is he saw the Virgin on the Hill of Tepeyac, near Mexico City, where a church was built in her honor. Pope John Paul II canonized Juan Diego in 2002, making him the first indigenous American Catholic saint.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 12, 2022
Curtis Wayne Silvey, 59, of Columbia died Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Jeremy Weingartner, 45, of Columbia died Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Mary Catherine Neely Oct. 2, 1927 — Dec. 3, 2022
Mary Catherine Neely, age 95, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 2, 1927 in Fort Smith, Arkansas; a daughter of George Wiley and Floy McAdams Wiley. She was united in marriage to James Oliver Neely on June 24, 1956 and he preceded her in death.
Columbia Missourian
Heart of Missouri United Way plans record $2.1 million investment in local counties
Heart of Missouri United Way projects a record $2.1 million investment in Boone, Cooper and Howard counties next year. A total of 34 agencies in the three counties are now receiving grant funding from Heart of Missouri. These grants support programs that fall within United Way’s focused areas of impact — financial literacy, health and education.
Columbia Missourian
League of Women Voters Celebrates 103rd Founder's Day, presents awards
The League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County celebrated Founder's Day on Sunday by presenting two awards for philanthropic work in the city. The League presented its annual Outstanding Citizens Award to Reverend Mel West and his wife, Barbara West, founders of Mobility Worldwide.
Columbia Missourian
Iseah Jackson sentenced to seven years for deaths of woman, 11-year-old girl
Iseah Jackson will serve seven years in prison after Boone County Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs accepted his guilty plea Monday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Jackson, 19, was charged in February 2021 for his involvement in a shooting incited by a dispute over dueling fireworks.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia STEM Alliance Math Mentors work to reduce achievement gap
On a crisp Tuesday afternoon in November, a cluster of sixth graders crowded into Cassidy Urie’s classroom for their advanced math class at Jefferson Middle School. The students tossed their backpacks at the feet of their brown metal desks as laughter and the smell of apple-cinnamon air freshener filled the air.
Columbia Missourian
Man charged with second-degree murder after September utility pole crash
A Columbia man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the outcome of a crash with a utility pole in September. Justin Scott Trader, 29, was also charged with first-degree tampering with a vehicle and property damage. The Sept. 11 car crash with a utility pole resulted in the death of Andrew Moss, 22, due to electrocution.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board to vote on five-year strategic plan at Monday meeting
The Columbia School Board will vote on the district’s five-year strategic improvement plan after hearing a presentation from Superintendent Brian Yearwood on Monday evening. All public schools in Missouri must create and implement strategic five-year plans, as required by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. These plans are referred to as Continuous School Improvement Plans. If approved, the Columbia Public Schools plan will be implemented from 2022 to 2027, according to board documents.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board approves new administrative positions, five-year improvement plan
In a 4-1 vote, the Columbia School Board approved a consideration of personnel additions to Columbia Public Schools on Monday. Board member Katherine Sasser voted “no” on the measure, while board member Jeanne Snodgrass and Board President David Seamon were absent.
Columbia Missourian
Campus leader responds to commentary about MU's new student evaluation tool
Art Jago’s guest commentary in the Missourian on Wednesday, Dec. 6, “MU adoption of new, untested student evaluation system won’t improve teaching,” includes a number of factual errors. Out of respect for the experts who were employed to create this instrument; the hundreds of faculty who...
