Free coffee, free concert, evening bazaar, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Millipede, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller) Here’s your Tuesday list, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. CITY COUNCIL X 2: The Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting that started at 9:30 am will include consideration of confirming Adrian Diaz as Seattle Police Chief (agenda here); the full-council meeting at 2 pm includes Design Review program changes (agenda here). Both are viewable via Seattle Channel.
westseattleblog.com
The list for your West Seattle Monday
(Sunday’s sunset, photographed by Marc Milrod) Here’s what’s up for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. DONATION DRIVES: Less than one week until Hanukkah and less than two weeks until Christmas – some holiday donation drives have already wrapped up, but others continue, and today is another great day to give! The list in our Holiday Guide includes unwrapped toys at John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (2600 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) – details here; warm clothing at Dave Newman State Farm Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), more info here; and a food drive at Canna West Culture Shop (5435 California SW), open 10 am-6 pm, with a bin across the street at Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor) after-hours.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: From donations to decor in The Junction
As noted in our daily highlight list, you have extra reasons to go to The Junction during Farmers’ Market hours today:. The West Seattle Food Bank, West Seattle Junction Association, and Kiwanis Club of West Seattle are teaming up to accept coat (and other warm clothing) donations, with free cocoa, at the south end of the market (California/Alaska). A very young donor visited while we were there:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Raised center divider installed along Harbor/Alki
When SDOT announced nine days ago that more speed humps would be added to part of Harbor and Alki Avenues, the agency also said it would install a raised center divider in the area, to deter people from trying to pass on the curve. Driving the waterfront street today for the first time in a few days, we noticed the divider has been installed. As our photos show, they have a feature that other sections of raised center divider in West Seattle – sections of Fauntleroy and Delridge, for example – don’t have: Posts atop the divider.
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: For the birds
Now that drier weather is here, you might be considering a trip out to look at Christmas lights. We’re continuing to showcase at least one West Seattle display every night. Tonight’s photo is from Valerie:. Merry Christmas!. Come look at the Puffins bringing presents to the Penguin Party...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!
(View from Luna/Anchor Park last Wednesday, photographed by James Tilley) Here’s the list for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: 8:30 am-2 pm, sessions with Gail Ann Photography at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), details including booking link in...
westseattleblog.com
MUSIC: ‘Loud and Local Band of the Week’ honors for West Seattle’s anMech
If you like your music loud and electronic, the West Seattle band anMech might be for you. Band member Noah Schoenfeld emailed us because they’re proud that anMech has been chosen by rock radio 99.9 KISW as its “Loud and Local Band of the Week.” Noah explains that the band plays “a mixture or industrial, metal, and synth wave blended together into unique sound.” They released their first album “The Curse of Hope” on Halloween, “a full-length EP that was recorded this past summer.” anMech plays at venues around the area and Noah, a longtime Delridge resident, says they’re extra-excited to be playing West Seattle’s own Skylark next month – here’s the poster:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Checking again on long-closed Hiawatha Community Center
We’ve received a new round of questions about the status of Hiawatha Community Center, where the pandemic closure segued into a closure for what was supposed to be an imminent upgrade project – which still hasn’t started. For many months, Seattle Parks‘ reply to “why hasn’t the work started yet?” has been “we’re waiting for a federal grant” but that approval was believed to be imminent. That was the answer when we asked back in June, and it’s what the Admiral Neighborhood Association was told in September. (One big reason it matters to ANA – they’re still trying to bring back their summer-concert series, which has historically been held at Hiawatha.) So we asked Parks again – and “waiting for the grant” is still the answer. The grant has been described as half a million dollars, about a quarter of the project’s funding, Previously, Parks had said they couldn’t start work because that might affect their eligibility for the grant but now, Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor tells WSB, “We are moving forward with the project and hope that FEMA grant approval comes before bidding. We are making building code updates to the design and anticipate the project will go out to bid in early spring 2023 with construction starting in May 2023.” The previously announced expected duration of the project is nine months, so even if work does start next spring, that means Hiawatha wouldn’t reopen any sooner than early 2024. The upgrades it’s supposed to get have been listed as “electrical repairs, water and sewer pipe replacements, furnace and water heater repairs, roof replacement, and more.”
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Tuesday
After that surprise rain Monday morning, things did dry out as expected. Mostly cloudy forecast today, high near 40. –Metro is still down buses for repairs – we’ve asked how many have been fixed so far, no answer yet – so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. 9:15 AM: 56, 57, 121 are suspended again.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday watch
Dry weather is expected all week! Cloudy forecast today, high in the low to mid-40s. –Metro is still down buses for repairs, so keep a close watch on channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. 9:15 AM: 56, 57, 121 are suspended again. -The West Seattle Water...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Alki Point, canceled
4:50 PM: Another major Seattle Fire response – this time a “water-rescue response” for Alki Point. SFD dispatch is telling responders the report came in from the U.S. Coast Guard, reporting what appeared to be a person in the water hanging onto a log. 5 PM: Apparently...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gold Toyota; car break-in interrupted
STOLEN GOLD TOYOTA: Maybe you’ll find Sarah‘s car:. Our car was stolen today at 3:45 pm from in front of our carport located in the alley between 40th Ave SW and 41st Ave SW off SW Bradford,. 2007 gold Toyota RAV-4 WA license plate BLN5548. (Stock photo) Please...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: ‘Rescue extrication’ response near Arrowhead Gardens, downsized
2:53 PM: SPD and SFD are on their way to a report of a vehicle into a ravine near 2nd SW and Olson Place, near Arrowhead Gardens. Updates to come. 2:56 PM: The response is being downsized. … SFD says that’s because no one was trapped after all.
westseattleblog.com
New traffic cameras for Delridge Way, and more to come
The next four, according to SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali, will be at “Delridge Way SW & SW Henderson St; Delridge Way SW & SW Holden Street; Delridge Way SW & SW Juneau St; and Delridge Way SW & SW Thistle Street.” She says they hope to have those cameras operational by early February.
westseattleblog.com
CLEANUP: City crews along Harbor Avenue
2:11 PM: Thanks for the tip. City crews are cleaning up what is or was an encampment area in the greenbelt along the inland side of Harbor Avenue SW, south/east of Fairmount Avenue. This isn’t the RV encampment area – currently seven RVs and a few trucks are scattered along the other side of Harbor. One city rep explained that this is/was a small encampment with a large amount of debris. According to the King County Assessor‘s map, it’s Parks Department land. We have an inquiry out to the city’s homelessness-response spokesperson to try to find out more.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! SSC Automotive Technology students chosen for scholarship awards
More scholarship news from the Rotary Club of West Seattle – its members have chosen four recipietns for the 2022/23 Earl Cruzen Endowed Scholarship for Automotive Technology. Here’s the announcement:. Awards were presented Tuesday to four South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Automotive Technology students. The annual award is...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Crash at 49th/Admiral
10:25 PM: SFD and SPD are at a crash reported at 49th SW and Admiral Way, and they’re calling for Seattle City Light because of a “fractured pole.” We don’t have further information on traffic effects but pole problems can compound things, so we’re noting it.
