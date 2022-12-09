ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Holden beats buzzer with 3, No. 25 Ohio State edges Rutgers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xg2XW_0jcXmFQ400

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night.

Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go.

Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers.

Thornton assisted on Holden’s winner — his lone basket of the game.

“I think I might have saw it go through,” Holden said. “I think I heard the crowd more, so I think that reassurance helped me.”

Zed Key had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten).

“We weren’t great with all the changing defenses, but I thought we were OK,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “All things considered with some of the youth we had out there, I thought we did a pretty good job with it.”

Omoruyi scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Rutgers (6-3, 1-1). Aundre Hyatt added 13 points and Cam Spencer had 11.

“I just thought with our 3-point lead right there, just get them to not be able to heave up a 3 with that little time left on the clock,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “We got what we wanted. We got to the free throw line and we just didn’t kind of finish the deal.”

PHOTO FINISH

Holden sidestepped across midcourt and out of bounds before stepping back onto the court. Thornton ran toward the top of the sideline before looking to pass.

Holden caught Thornton’s assist after re-establishing himself inbounds and officials counted the basket.

Pikiell said he was unsure if Ohio State was out of bounds on the final play.

“I thought we executed when we needed to, just didn’t get I guess that last stop,” Pikiell said. “I thought he kind of went out of bounds, I’m not sure, but hit a huge 3 and won the game.”

STATUS REPORT

Guards Eugene Brown III and Isaac Likekele were unavailable for the Buckeyes. Brown remains in concussion protocol and Likekele is tending to a personal matter.

MAKING AN IMPRESSION

A season removed from helping Wright State claim its first NCAA Tournament win during a 37-point performance in March, Holden made an early impact in his first Big Ten game.

Since joining Ohio State as a transfer over the offseason, Holden has appeared in all nine games this season. The Wheelersburg, Ohio, native had gone 2-of-5 from 3 all season and sunk his first in six games to claim the win.

“It’s a confidence builder,” Holden said. “This is one game we’re going to learn from. We’re going to get back in the gym tomorrow.”

THAT’S KEY

Key matched up against Omoruyi down low and, despite a 3-inch disadvantage, held the edge on the glass to post his fourth double-double of the season.

“My teammates found me in the right spots,” Key said. “They trust me with the ball, and I was making plays.”

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights gave up field goals at a 46% clip, just a game after holding then-No. 10 Indiana to 30.4% in a 63-48 victory Saturday.

Ohio State: Without assists leader Likekele, Thornton spread the ball around and had five assists. The Buckeyes managed 14 assists.

Rutgers: Hosts Seton Hall on Sunday.

Ohio State: Plays North Carolina on Dec. 17 in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision

Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend. The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement. Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach. "Ohio State expected to promote...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State makes coaching staff change

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, they’ve had to maneuver through some coaching staff changes like so many other programs have. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson accepted the job as head...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Thompson scores 13, Columbia downs Lafayette 57-45

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Blair Thompson scored 13 points as Columbia beat Lafayette 57-45 on Monday night. Thompson had seven rebounds for the Lions (5-9). Avery Brown was 3 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 11 points. Zavian McLean shot 3 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points. CJ Fulton led the way for the Leopards (1-11) with 13 points, six rebounds and five steals. Ryan Zambie added 10 points for Lafayette. In addition, Leo O’Boyle finished with seven points. The loss was the Leopards’ seventh in a row. ___
EASTON, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight victory. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O’Neal, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons. Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row and now face a six-game trip out West that could bury them in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal for the fourth straight game because of a right hamstring strain. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points in 24 minutes for the Wizards, but departed with 3:37 left in the third quarter and didn’t return. Porzingis rode an exercise bike with a pad strapped to his back while on the bench in the first half. Kyle Kuzma also scored 20 for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy