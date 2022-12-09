ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
The Hill

Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’

Former President Trump attacked Brittney Griner, the women’s professional basketball player who was freed on Thursday after spending nearly a year in Russian captivity as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Biden administration. “What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for…
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
NPR

The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner

President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
New York Post

White House claims ‘it was Brittney or no one’ when pressed on Americans left in Russia

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a barrage of questions Thursday about President Biden’s decision to release notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout as part of a prisoner swap for basketball star Brittney Griner — while leaving fellow Americans Paul Whelan and Marc Fogel behind. “It was either Brittney or no one at all and we’re not going to apologize for that,” Jean-Pierre said at her regular press briefing. Jean-Pierre added that the Kremlin was “not willing to negotiate in good faith” to release Whelan, who Russia convicted of spying, and side-stepped questions about Fogel — who, like Griner, was...
The Hill

Putin says more US-Russia prisoner exchanges ‘possible’ after Griner release

Russian President Vladimir Putin said additional U.S.-Russia prisoner exchanges are “possible” after the two countries agreed Thursday to an exchange of WNBA star Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.  The Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Friday that Putin told reporters that the deal was the result of negotiations and compromises, and…
