Moscow wanted Russian colonel jailed on murder charges released for Paul Whelan: report
Russia reportedly asked U.S. authorities to help free a Russian spy imprisoned for murder in Germany in exchange for releasing wrongfully detained ex-Marine Paul Whelan. American officials told CNN on Friday that they shared multiple other options for the trade but that the Kremlin would only consider former colonel Vadim Krasikov, who is serving a…
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
Former President Trump attacked Brittney Griner, the women’s professional basketball player who was freed on Thursday after spending nearly a year in Russian captivity as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Biden administration. “What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for…
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Business Insider
Click2Houston.com
Brittney Griner released: This is what people are saying on social media about her return to the US
HOUSTON – U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange swap, President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden said in a tweet.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
Putin says further prisoner exchanges with United States are possible
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that further prisoner swaps between the United States and Russia were possible, and that contacts between the two countries' intelligence services would continue.
Trump Remarks Blasting Brittney Griner as 'Loaded Up With Drugs' Resurface
Trump once suggested Griner was "spoiled," and deserved to be imprisoned after being caught with cannabis oil in her luggage.
Brittney Griner Negotiator Says Putin Overruled Double Swap at Last Minute
Negotiator Bill Richardson said he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin didn't want to give U.S President Joe Biden "the victory" of a "two-for-two" swap.
Brittney Griner returns to basketball court as U.S. works to secure Paul Whelan's release
WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the basketball court for the first time after being freed from a Russian prison. The Biden administration is still working to secure the release of Paul Whelan from Russia. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
Viktor Bout Says U.S. Prison System Inspired by Nazis in TV Interview
The convicted arms dealer also complained about the food he was given, saying that it's "not really even food, based on Nazi practices."
NPR
The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner
President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
After release from Russian custody, focus is on providing Brittney Griner and her family additional support, officials say
After being imprisoned in Russia for nearly 10 months, WNBA star Brittney Griner's safe return to the US on Friday was marked by a stop at a Texas military medical facility for a routine evaluation, the US State Department said.
White House claims ‘it was Brittney or no one’ when pressed on Americans left in Russia
WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a barrage of questions Thursday about President Biden’s decision to release notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout as part of a prisoner swap for basketball star Brittney Griner — while leaving fellow Americans Paul Whelan and Marc Fogel behind. “It was either Brittney or no one at all and we’re not going to apologize for that,” Jean-Pierre said at her regular press briefing. Jean-Pierre added that the Kremlin was “not willing to negotiate in good faith” to release Whelan, who Russia convicted of spying, and side-stepped questions about Fogel — who, like Griner, was...
Biden Admin Denies Brittney Griner Swap for Arms Dealer Was Bad Deal
The U.S. agreed to exchange Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," in order to free Griner.
Mike Pence blasts Biden for 'ill-advised' trade of Russian arms dealer for Brittney Griner's release
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday reacted to the prisoner swap President Biden negotiated with Russia for the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.
Putin says more US-Russia prisoner exchanges ‘possible’ after Griner release
Russian President Vladimir Putin said additional U.S.-Russia prisoner exchanges are “possible” after the two countries agreed Thursday to an exchange of WNBA star Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Friday that Putin told reporters that the deal was the result of negotiations and compromises, and…
