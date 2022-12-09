PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II. “Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge, and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO