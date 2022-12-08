ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Magazine

Brittney Griner Freed from Russia in ‘Merchant of Death’ Prisoner Swap

By Ian Spiegelman
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 5 days ago

Just weeks after being transferred to one of Russia’s most feared penal colonies for getting caught with a little cannabis oil in a Moscow airport back in February—resulting in a nine-year prison sentence —WNBA star Brittney Griner is coming home. In fact, as of Thursday morning, she was already on a flight heading back to the United States.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” President Biden tweeted . “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”

As CBS News reports , Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange Thursday between Russia and the U.S. for notorious international (but mainly Russian) arms dealer Viktor Bout—a former lieutenant colonel in the Soviet army who was serving a 25-year sentence in the States on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization. Bout has maintained his innocence, but he is still known to his accusers ’round the world as “The Merchant of Death.”

The exchange took place in the United Arab Emirates, according to CBS, in a one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks and which got final approval from Biden within just the last week, with five former U.S. officials saying the deal had been reached as of last Thursday.

While the president further reported that he’s “glad to be able to say Brittney is in good spirits,” perhaps less enthusiastic about the exchange are the loved ones and supporters of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan has been imprisoned in Russia for four years of a 16-year sentence on what the U.S. says are false espionage charges, and he was quite was notably left out of this new freedom package.

“We’ve not forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden assured Thursday, adding, “We will never give up.”

Ambassador John Sullivan, who quit his job as the top U.S. diplomat in Moscow in September, explained to CBS Mornings on Thursday that the Russian exchange offer was a “take it or leave it proposition,” and that the talks to free Griner were “extremely difficult negotiations,” because the Russians were interested only in trading her for Bout.

“We’re dealing with a government that isn’t bound by law or morals, our counterparty,” Sullivan said. “It’s not a typical diplomatic negotiation. And my understanding is that the Russians really presented the president, President Biden, with a take it or leave it proposition. One for one, it was Brittney. And, unfortunately, we’ve had to leave other Americans, in particular Paul Whelan.”

If it comes as any solace to Whelan’s family, Sullivan said he is confident that the White House and State Department were “turning with a laser focus on” freeing him, now that Griner’s ten-month ordeal is over.

At trial, Griner admitted she was in possession of the pot oil, but said it had been the result of hurried packing, not any criminal intent. She pleaded with the court before it handed down her sentence: “I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Brittney Griner Freed from Russia in ‘Merchant of Death’ Prisoner Swap appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Hill

Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held

President Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. has secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was detained in Russia for nearly 10 months. U.S. officials worked extensively behind the scenes to free Griner, who was detained in February for carrying a small amount of cannabis oil. Griner was reportedly swapped for…
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin plans to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals, Kyiv claims

Moscow is planning to conscript locals from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed.“The Russian occupiers plan to mobilise local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to replenish current losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update.They added that the city of Melitopol was being targeted, suggesting that men of conscription age will be required “to come to the military commissariat in the near future.”Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia...
BBC

Griner's wife 'overwhelmed' as Russia releases star

Here's the latest after basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Griner is on a plane to the US. She was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing cannabis oil and later jailed. "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions," her wife, Cherelle, said at the White House earlier.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Ex-Kremlin aide on Brittney Griner release: ‘Putin outplayed Biden’

A former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the prisoner swap that sent Brittney Griner back to the US in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout was a win for Moscow — and made America look weak. “Putin outplayed Biden,” Sergei Markov wrote in a scathing post on his Telegram channel.  “We got back our spy, it seems, and gave away a normal girl,” he added.  Markov praised Griner as an “excellent athlete” but said she was less important to the US than Bout is to Russia. Prisoner swaps with the West should be “all in our favor,” he wrote. Griner, 32, was...
AOL Corp

Russia's Putin says more US prisoner swaps possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said more prisoner swaps with the U.S. could be possible if the right compromise is struck. Putin told reporters that "compromises [had] been found" that cleared that way Thursday to swap WNBA player Brittney Griner with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. "We aren’t refusing...
The Associated Press

Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
404
Followers
426
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy