Los Angeles, CA

The Food Event 2022

By Los Angeles magazine
 5 days ago

On Sunday, October 23, Los Angeles magazine hosted the 16th annual epicurean extravaganza, The Food Event 2022, set in the beauty of Hummingbird Nest Ranch nestled in the Santa Susana Mountains.

This spectacular culinary experience featured a variety of samplings from L.A. restaurants, boutique wines, craft cocktails, spirits tastings, and more. Plus, the Chef Demonstration Stage, hosted by California Live’s Jessica Vilchis, featured a variety of live cooking and mixology presentations by Chef Sieger Bayer of etta , Chef Victor Muñoz of Conservatory West Hollywood and Matthew Biancaniello, proprietor of Eat Your Drink .

Participating Restaurants:

Art of Tea
Boar Dough Tasting Room
Champion’s Curry
Emporium Thai Cuisine
etta
FitChow
Miracle Noodle
Ginger’s Divine Ice Creams
Guerrilla Tacos
Hank’s
Cookie Dough Dreams
Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles
Little Llama Peruvian Tacos
LUV2Eat Thai Bistro
momed
The Pizza Plant
Poppy + Rose
Prince Street Pizza
Que Padre
Rainbird
STK Steakhouse
Velverie Café and Teahouse

Participating Beverages:

Maker’s Mark No. 46
The Mountain Valley Spring Water
Santa Teresa 1796
The House of Suntory
Mezcal33
St Germain
Oxley Gin
Mario’s Hard Espresso

Participating Wineries:

Austin Hope Winery
Bernardus Winery
Bric & Mortar Wines
Caymus Vineyards
Dana V. Wines
Drew Family Cellars
ONX Wines
Ram’s Gate Winery
Riboli Family Wine
Sevtap Winery
T. Berkley Wines
The 50 by 50 Wines

Experiences:

Silent Disco presented by Celebrity Cruises
Photo Studio presented by GUESS
Automotive Experience presented by Jaguar and Land Rover

Sponsors:

Maker’s Mark No. 46
The House of Suntory
The Mountain Valley Spring Water
Celebrity Cruises
Jaguar / Land Rover
GUESS
Santa Teresa 1796
Mezcal33

Partners:

California Live
LA Works

