On Sunday, October 23, Los Angeles magazine hosted the 16th annual epicurean extravaganza, The Food Event 2022, set in the beauty of Hummingbird Nest Ranch nestled in the Santa Susana Mountains.

This spectacular culinary experience featured a variety of samplings from L.A. restaurants, boutique wines, craft cocktails, spirits tastings, and more. Plus, the Chef Demonstration Stage, hosted by California Live’s Jessica Vilchis, featured a variety of live cooking and mixology presentations by Chef Sieger Bayer of etta , Chef Victor Muñoz of Conservatory West Hollywood and Matthew Biancaniello, proprietor of Eat Your Drink .

Participating Restaurants:

Art of Tea

Boar Dough Tasting Room

Champion’s Curry

Emporium Thai Cuisine

etta

FitChow

Miracle Noodle

Ginger’s Divine Ice Creams

Guerrilla Tacos

Hank’s

Cookie Dough Dreams

Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles

Little Llama Peruvian Tacos

LUV2Eat Thai Bistro

momed

The Pizza Plant

Poppy + Rose

Prince Street Pizza

Que Padre

Rainbird

STK Steakhouse

Velverie Café and Teahouse

Participating Beverages:

Maker’s Mark No. 46

The Mountain Valley Spring Water

Santa Teresa 1796

The House of Suntory

Mezcal33

St Germain

Oxley Gin

Mario’s Hard Espresso

Participating Wineries:

Austin Hope Winery

Bernardus Winery

Bric & Mortar Wines

Caymus Vineyards

Dana V. Wines

Drew Family Cellars

ONX Wines

Ram’s Gate Winery

Riboli Family Wine

Sevtap Winery

T. Berkley Wines

The 50 by 50 Wines

Experiences:

Silent Disco presented by Celebrity Cruises

Photo Studio presented by GUESS

Automotive Experience presented by Jaguar and Land Rover

Sponsors:

Maker’s Mark No. 46

The House of Suntory

The Mountain Valley Spring Water

Celebrity Cruises

Jaguar / Land Rover

GUESS

Santa Teresa 1796

Mezcal33

Partners:

California Live

LA Works

