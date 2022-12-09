Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Qantas Tentatively Schedules Darwin – Singapore Service From June 2023
Qantas in Northern summer 2023 season intends to add Darwin – Singapore service, on board Alliance Airlines Embraer E190 aircraft. Subject to government approval and slated to open for reservation soon, the airline would offer 1 daily flight from 23JUN23. QF353 DRW1820 – 2140SIN E90 D. QF354 SIN2240...
aeroroutes.com
Virgin Australia Plans Cairns – Tokyo Boeing 737 MAX Service From June 2023
Virgin Australia in mid-2023 plans to launch service to Japan with revised routing. Set to open reservation soon, the airline plans to operate Cairns – Tokyo Haneda nonstop service on board Boeing 737 MAX 8, effective 28JUN23. Service is operated by Virgin Australia International on daily basis, subject to...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Maintains A380 Los Angeles Service in NS23
Korean Air in Northern summer 2023 season plans to maintain Airbus A380 service on Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles route, set to be reflected on Tuesday’s schedule update (13DEC22). Reported last week on AeroRoutes, the airline will resume A380 service to Los Angeles on 01FEB23, operating KE017/018 flight.
Porter Airlines prepares to shake up its passenger experiance
Porter Airlines is preparing to update its passenger experience as it gets ready to take its new aircraft. Porter E2-195 climbing out over Toronto – Rendering, Embraer. The airline currently operates the De Havilland Dash 8-400, with it due to open up new markets when it commences flying the Embraer E195-E2. This addition will add a 132-seater aircraft to the fleet, with the airline holding orders for 50 of the type.
aeroroutes.com
Helvetic Adds Seasonal Kittila Service in NW22
Helvetic Airways in Northern winter 2022/23 season once again operates Zurich – Kittila route. The airline’s Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will operate this route once weekly from 31DEC22 to 11MAR23. 2L652 ZRH1000 – 1445KTT 295 6. 2L653 KTT1530 – 1810ZRH 295 6.
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
aeroroutes.com
Arkia Plans Regular Berlin Service in NS23
Arkia Israeli Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add Tel Aviv – Berlin route, scheduled up to 3 weekly flights. Initially the airline will operate 4 round-trip flights in April 2023 with Boeing 737-800, switching to regular 3 weekly flights from 26MAY23. Airbus A321neo to operate this...
Airport worker goes to hotel to do passenger’s make up after airline lost her luggage
A woman received a special act of kindness from an airport worker after her luggage was lost while transferring flights.Hana Sofia Lopes, a Luxembourg-born Portuguese actor, was traveling from the European country to Montreal, Canada – with a brief stay in New York City – when she lost all her bags, days before she was beginning production on a movie.When she landed in New York City, Lopes was left only with the clothes she was wearing during her flight from Luxembourg. “Here I am in New York, with no clothes other than those I was wearing during the flight....
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings NS23 Network Additions – 11DEC22
Lufthansa Group carrier Eurowings earlier this month gradually filed 28 new routes addition for Northern summer 2023 season. The new addition sees Lufthansa Group once again emphasizing its market presence in Berlin and Graz, as selected routes were previously served by Lufthansa or Austrian mainline. Berlin – Alicante eff 01APR23...
TravelPulse
Delta Air Lines to Restart Flights to Havana, Cuba
Delta Air Lines announced it would resume service to Havana, Cuba, in Spring 2023. The carrier revealed it would operate with two daily nonstop flights from Miami International Airport to Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, starting on April 10, 2023. Customers interested in traveling to the Cuban capital should refer to the U.S. Embassy website for details on requirements.
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Resumes 2nd Daily Busan – Tokyo Service in 1Q23
Korean Air yesterday (12DEC22) opened reservation for its 2nd daily Busan – Tokyo Narita flight, as the airline set to resume KE2129/2130 service on 01FEB23. Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will operate this route, although operational aircraft on/after 26MAR23 is pending. KE2129 PUS0925 – 1135NRT 7M8 D. KE2131...
aeroroutes.com
Air France March 2023 Singapore Capacity Increase
Air France in March 2023 is adjusting operations on Paris CDG – Singapore service, as selected flights to be operated by 472-seater 777-300ER aircraft. From Paris CDG, the 472-seater aircraft is scheduled on 07MAR23, 14MAR23 and 21MAR23 as AF254. Inbound from Singapore is scheduled as AF255 on the following day.
aeroroutes.com
British Airways NW23 Cincinnati Operations – 06DEC22
British Airways in the last few days filed operational schedule for London Heathrow – Cincinnati route, during Northern winter 2023/24 season, previously not covered on AeroRoutes. From 29OCT23, winter schedule will see the airline operates 4 weekly flights, instead of 5 during summer season. The oneWorld member is scheduled...
aeroroutes.com
Jet2.com Expands Burgas Service in 3Q23
Jet2.com in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to expand service to Burgas in Bulgaria, where the airline schedules additional 4 weekly flights from the UK, including the following. Birmingham – Burgas 24JUL23 – 25SEP23 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, 737-800 LS1267 BHX0800 – 1325BOJ 73H 15...
Jalopnik
Etihad Airways Is Bringing Back the Airbus A380 for 2023
As production ceases for the Boeing 747, the Airbus A380 is being reintroduced into service with Etihad Airways. The return of the double-decker behemoth was seen as highly unlikely with the sharp downturn in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several international air carriers, including Etihad, parked their A380s and were unsure if the planes would ever fly again.
