Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
New Jersey governor nominates 2 new Horizon BCBS board members after restructuring
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated two new members for the Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield Board of Directors, the New Jersey Globe reported Dec. 12. One of those nominated is Hetty Rosenstein, former state director of the Communications Workers of America, according to the report. The other is Kelly Maer, public affairs director for Pennington-based Capital Health System.
beckerspayer.com
Oscar Health to stop accepting new members in Florida
Oscar Health will stop accepting new members through open enrollment on Dec. 13, the company said Dec. 12. Existing members who are renewing coverage for 2023 and new members who enrolled prior to Dec. 13 will not be affected, the company said in a news release. In third-quarter regulatory filings,...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS North Carolina accused of discriminatory drug pricing by HIV advocacy groups
Two HIV advocacy groups allege Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is violating antidiscrimination requirements by pricing HIV drugs in high cost-sharing tiers. The HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network filed complaints with the HHS civil rights department and the North Carolina insurance department Dec. 8. In the complaints, the organizations claim BCBS North Carolina places most drugs for HIV treatment, including generics, in higher formulary tiers, which mean higher cost-sharing rates for patients.
Comments / 0