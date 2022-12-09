ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New reports from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Forbes Advisor says dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia. Speeding, drunk driving, and red-life running are among the unsafe behaviors they’re seeing. As a result, traffic deaths have gone up in the commonwealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
White Christmas chances better than average this year for central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Day, those who are dreaming of a white Christmas across central Virginia have reason for optimism. It’s too early to key in on any specific storms that could bring snow (we have no snow chances in the 7 day forecast), but the weather pattern for the next two weeks looks more favorable than average for winter weather.
GRTC looking to extend Pulse into Short Pump

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is looking for the public’s input on its next big expansion. The transit system is looking at the possibility of extending the Pulse route beyond Willow Lawn into Short Pump. GRTC now has a survey where residents can voice their opinions. The survey closes...
1 dead, 1 hurt in overnight crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash on I-64 in Goochland. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lane of I-64 at the 150-mile marker. Troopers arrived on scene and found a sedan had driven off the roadway and into the trees.
Forecast: Sun returns this week, but staying chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Staying chilly the next few days with sun early in the week. Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

