Knights Finish Off First Semester with 90-66 Win Against NVU-Lyndon
Lyndon, VT – After a 50-point first-half, the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team kept its foot on the pedal in the second half to close out the first semester with a 90-66 win over NVU-Lyndon in non-league action on Sunday afternoon. The win for the Golden Knights pushed their...
Golden Knights Drop Semester Finale to St. John Fisher
Potsdam, NY – Early foul trouble and a deficit on the boards put the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team in an early hole from which it could not recover, as the Golden Knights fell to St. John Fisher 86-45 on Friday evening at Alumni Gymnasium. The Golden Knights saw...
Clarkson finishes semester with a tie against Yale
The Knights were looking to close out the semester on a positive note, but despite a good effort, they had to settle for their second straight tie tonight against Yale. Goaltender Brady Parker would get his first start as a Golden Knight and would be busy early on as he faced 12 shots in the first period.
