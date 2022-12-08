Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
2A Division I State Title Game Preview: Hawley vs. Refugio
Hawley got a taste of the state championships last year for the first time in school history. However, it was denied a state title as Shiner ran away with a 47-12 victory. This year, the Bearcats are back for another shot at the grand prize at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 2A Division I State Title Game.
hwy.co
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting
Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
texasstandard.org
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition
The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
1,000 students now 'Islanders Forever' after TAMUCC graduation Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of smiles and fulfilled dreams took place at the Texas A&M University Fall 2022 graduation ceremony. The commencement took place downtown at the American Bank Center. The students decorated their caps for the big day as they walked the stage to receive their diplomas...
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Tuloso-Midway Middle School prohibits backpacks for rest of fall semester after recent threat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Middle School will not be allowing backpacks for the rest of the fall semester. This coming after a potential threat was brought to the attention of the Independent school district. In a proactive approach to keep students as safe as possible, two measures were...
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
'Sad and in pieces': Family mourns loss of Corpus Christi mom right before holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crystal Rives was a mother, sister, daughter and primary caregiver to many in her family. She was the sole provider for her two young children and made sure her father, who has early onset dementia, always had everything he needed. She loved the holidays and...
Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs expected to take 2 to 3 days, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Boulevard, near the Oso Bay mud bridge, was shut down Monday due to road damage, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a social media post. Corpus Christi Director of Public Works Ernesto De La Garza said the hole was created by erosion and...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Blue Angels Make Winter Stop in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi hosted Blue Angel #7, Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman, and Blue Angel #8, Lieutenant Commanders Brian Vaught for their winter visit in advance of the Wings Over South Texas Air Show (WOST). The Wings Over South...
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
Winter wonderland coming soon to American Bank Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A winter wonderland is coming soon to the American Bank Center on Saturday, December 17. The arena floor will turn into ice, for the community to come out with family and friends to go ice-skating. There will be inflatables, Santa Claus and plenty of activities...
Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
'Labor of Love': Rockport Center for the Arts is back after Hurricane Harvey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport is celebrating its grand reopening of the Rockport Center for the Arts. Over $12 million has gone into the facility, that has been described by its Executive Director, Luis Purón, as a labor of love. “I think people are going to discover this...
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Alice Volunteer Services Pantry in Jim Wells County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — T-minus four days until our Share Your Christmas food drive goes live this Thursday, which means it's time to introduce yet another area of the Coastal Bend that you can directly help feed in this year's food drive. Bonnie Whitley with Alice Volunteer Services joined...
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
TxDOT working to replace purple-colored lighting along JFK Causeway
Officials said the goal is to have the new lights in the eastbound lanes working by the end of next week.
Bond reduction denied for Harbor Bridge wrong-way driver Roxanne Palacios
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Judge Carlos Valdez refused to lower Roxanne Palacios' $600,000 bond Monday. The woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2 appeared before Valdez in a Zoom hearing. Palacios has been in jail since being released from...
