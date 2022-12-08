ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

2A Division I State Title Game Preview: Hawley vs. Refugio

Hawley got a taste of the state championships last year for the first time in school history. However, it was denied a state title as Shiner ran away with a 47-12 victory. This year, the Bearcats are back for another shot at the grand prize at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 2A Division I State Title Game.
HAWLEY, TX
7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
Blue Angels Make Winter Stop in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi hosted Blue Angel #7, Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman, and Blue Angel #8, Lieutenant Commanders Brian Vaught for their winter visit in advance of the Wings Over South Texas Air Show (WOST). The Wings Over South...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Crash near Petronila claims life of one; DPS investigates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in Nueces County. Troopers said, a Ford F150 was traveling Westbound on FM-665, east of Petronila. That driver failed to drive in a single lane and drifted left on to the wrong side of the roadway.
NUECES COUNTY, TX

