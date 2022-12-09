ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills take latest injury loss in stride to focus on Jets

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FpxcO_0jcXLlZh00
1 of 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — During a season in which the Buffalo Bills have become exceptionally adept at overcoming adversity on an almost weekly basis, news of Von Miller having season-ending knee surgery was accepted mostly in stride.

As much as the Bills acknowledged missing the leadership and pass-rush presence Miller provides, their focus quickly shifted to the next task at hand: hosting the New York Jets on Sunday.

“Von would be the first one to tell you that it’s part of the game,” safety Jordan Poyer said on Wednesday. “Take care of what you’ve got to take care of. Ain’t no point in sulking in it. Ain’t no point in ’Woe is me.′ It happens. Accept it.”

From a rash of injuries testing the depth of the entire roster, to a major snowstorm that forced the Bills to play — and win — three consecutive games away from home over a 12-day span, no obstacle so far has led the team to waver from a “Don’t Blink” mantra, which just happened to be introduced by Miller himself.

The Bills (9-3) have scrambled back to the top of the AFC standings and face the same upstart Jets (7-5), who knocked Buffalo out of first place with a 20-17 win five weeks ago.

“Everything that we want to do is still out in front of us, and that’s been our mindset,” quarterback Josh Allen said, in noting how some were ready to write off the Bills when they followed the loss to the Jets with a 33-30 overtime defeat to Minnesota. “I think anybody that gets their backs against the wall and are confident in themselves will see that it’s a position we’re OK being in.”

Left tackle Duane Brown and the Jets aren’t taking the Bills for granted, while at the same time motivated to rekindle a late-season playoff push after dropping three of their past five.

“It’s a huge, huge game,” Brown said. “We got the better end of it last time we played them. We expect it to be a really, really, really tough game in a great atmosphere.”

The Jets were written off once already following a 24-9 season-opening loss to Baltimore.

They’ve rallied behind the faith second-year coach Robert Saleh placed in the team by questioning doubters following the loss to Baltimore, and a stingy defense to win seven of their first 12 games for the first time since 2011.

New York’s hopes on qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2010 now hinge on whatever spark quarterback Mike White can provide an offense since Zach Wilson was benched three weeks ago.

White has topped 300 yards passing and the Jets topped 450 yards of offense in each of his two starts. The second-year player will face Buffalo for the second time, and a little more than a year after he threw four interceptions in a 45-17 loss.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of things that he learned from even in that moment just to take his game forward,” Saleh said. “It was one of those games that kind of snowballed on the entire team, not just him.”

DEAD ZONE

The Jets having been getting into the red zone all season, just not consistently into the end zone.

After scoring a touchdown just once in six tries inside Minnesota’s 20-yard line last week, New York ranks 26th in the NFL in red zone efficiency at 48.6% (18 for 37). The Jets are 2 for 9 in their past three games.

“It starts with me. You’ve got to figure out how to put the ball in the end zone,” White said. “And if we can do that, you can win games.”

DEAD ZONE II

The Bills scored TDs on each of their three drives inside the New England 20 in a 24-10 win on Dec. 1. That followed a seven-game stretch in which Buffalo combined to score just 14 TDs and seven field goals on 29 red zone drives, while turning the ball over six times (four interceptions and two lost fumbles).

HOME SWEET HOME

The Bills will play their first game at Orchard Park, New York, for the first time since losing to Minnesota on Nov. 13. Buffalo’s home game the following week against Cleveland was shifted to Detroit because of a lake-effect storm that dumped 7 feet on some parts of the Buffalo region.

“You’re always excited to get a chance to play in front of your home fans, and even moreso after what we’ve experienced over the last three weeks,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

BIG MAN SHUFFLE

George Fant is in line to be the Jets’ fourth starter this season at right tackle, joining Max Mitchell, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Fant was supposed to open the season on the right side, but instead started the first three games at left tackle when Brown opened the season on injured reserve. Fant spent eight weeks on IR and returned last Sunday, and replaced Mitchell, who was placed on the season-ending non-football injury list this week.

If Fant starts at right tackle, it would mark the Jets’ seventh different starting line combination in 13 games.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

WR Beasley comes out of retirement to rejoin Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Beasley was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September. The 33-year-old Beasley had four catches for 17 yards in two games with the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement on Oct. 5. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) have won four straight games and have the inside track to clinch their third consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo hosts division rival Miami (8-5) on Saturday night.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

49ers QB Purdy dealing with injury after winning 1st start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. Purdy remained in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a TD run that led the Niners to a 35-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he now has only three days to recover before playing at Seattle. Purdy is listed as day to day and would have been limited if San Francisco had practiced Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 14: Former Vols' stats

Week 14 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 15 games will be contested Dec. 14-19. Each week, Vols Wire looks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they’ve surrendered. What if the takeaways don’t come and the pass rush isn’t there? They’re in trouble, as their 34-23 defeat in Detroit clearly and plainly stated Sunday. The Vikings didn’t come close to sacking Jared Goff, who shredded their injury-thinned secondary. The potent Lions not only didn’t turn the ball over at all, they scored six times with only one punt over their last nine possessions. “I think we need to take a look at what we can do to potentially help our guys be in a position to make more plays, be a little bit more aggressive, possibly,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Ultimately I think we need to generate more rush, however we do it, and then just try to limit explosives.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away. He died Monday night. “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.” In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11 games with Chicago. The eight-year veteran has a career 34-47 record with a 4.93 ERA in 183 appearances, 136 of them starts, with Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego and Chicago. Velasquez joins a rotation that includes Mitch Keller, J.T. Brubaker, Roansy Contreras and potentially Johan Oviedo or Luis Ortiz, among others. Though Velasquez worked in a flex role for Chicago, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Velasquez has a “starter’s repertoire.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. Leach was admitted Sunday to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) from the Mississippi State campus. UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Monday in a text message to AP that Leach was listed in critical condition. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville, the university said. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time,” the school said Monday.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Associated Press

Bowles says it’s time Buccaneers decide who they want to be

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. Not even with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Bucs, at least on paper, appear talented and skilled enough to hold off Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans in a tight division race in which all four teams have losing records with a month left in the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when McCarron can return to the ice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn’t physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter they recalled Jonas Rondbjerg, Brayden Pachal and Kaedan Korczak from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nev.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy