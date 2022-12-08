ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour

HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!

We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
Jimmie’s Journey: Around Town – week of December 5

12-11-22 Thursday, I attended the IjustGotHit.com’s Christmas with Kiotti. This event was aimed at giving back to the community. Throughout the night we shared laughs, tears, and even shared some teamwork while playing table trivia. Towards the end of the night, an attendee was offered a record deal after displaying his singing talent which brought the crowd to tears.
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
Church Bus Carrying Up To 25, Most Of Them Children, Flips Over In Houston

A church bus with up to 25 people on board, most of them children, flipped over in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Harris County sheriff. One adult was in critical condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday afternoon. "Most" of the other passengers were being transported to...
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
