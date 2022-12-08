Read full article on original website
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
fox26houston.com
Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour
HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: New Alief Community Center scheduled for grand opening in January
Host Khambrel Marshall talks to City of Houston Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas, who says the new Alief community center could be a template for future community gathering places throughout the city. The fight against Alzheimer’s is far from over, according to Richard Elbein, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association for Houston...
Houston-area teacher fired after allegedly pulling taser on student
'I'm going to tase the (expletive) out of this kid,' the teacher allegedly said.
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!
We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
cw39.com
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
defendernetwork.com
Jimmie’s Journey: Around Town – week of December 5
12-11-22 Thursday, I attended the IjustGotHit.com’s Christmas with Kiotti. This event was aimed at giving back to the community. Throughout the night we shared laughs, tears, and even shared some teamwork while playing table trivia. Towards the end of the night, an attendee was offered a record deal after displaying his singing talent which brought the crowd to tears.
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Houston. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 7950 Westheimer Road.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
This odd-shaped $2.4M mansion provides privacy in the heart of Houston
The River Oaks home's architecture separates it from Kirby Drive's traffic.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
news9.com
Church Bus Carrying Up To 25, Most Of Them Children, Flips Over In Houston
A church bus with up to 25 people on board, most of them children, flipped over in northeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Harris County sheriff. One adult was in critical condition, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday afternoon. "Most" of the other passengers were being transported to...
Way to go!! La Marque Cougar Band seniors...
· On Tuesday, 10 La Marque Cougar Band seniors were awarded a total of $128,000 in scholarships to Arkansas Baptist College. Those band members are FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/way-to-go-la-marque-cougar-band-seniors.
KHOU
Houston cancer patient marries fiancé in surprise hospital wedding
HOUSTON, Texas — It's a love story so strong, not even cancer can break it. A Houston woman battling stage four colon cancer finally got what she’s been waiting for - the wedding of her dreams. But the venue may have been a little unconventional. After four years...
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
It's a spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.
KHOU
Happy 20th anniversary at KHOU 11, Deborah Duncan!
HOUSTON — Friday on Great Day Houston, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of KHOU 11's Deborah Duncan! The last 14 were as the host of the long-running show, but started as a news anchor.
